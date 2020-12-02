Arsenal looking towards the Championship to solve their creative problems

Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for Norwich City player Emi Buendia to solve their creative problems.

The North London side has struggled this season to create goals with just ten goals in ten Premier League games.

The Gunners who are 14th in the league are lacking a creative player to help create the chances for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang.

Real Madrid loanee, Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe have found the job difficult to do, while Arsenal’s most naturally gifted creative player Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the team.

Now, The Gunners are reportedly looking towards England’s second division for a solution to their problems.

According to Football London, Arsenal has made the Argentine creator a top January target in a bid to arrest their woeful goal problem.

The Norwich player was ranked second behind Liverpool’s Alexander Arnold for chances created (70) in the Premier League last season. The midfielder produced 3.3 key passes per 90 minutes last season with only Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne producing more than that.

Buendia could prove a cheaper alternative to ex-Tottenham star Christian Eriksen and Dominik Szoboszlai who are also reportedly on the Gunners radar.