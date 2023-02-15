Arsenal looks to have a big rival in race for in-demand Spanish midfielder

Arsenal’s efforts to bolster their midfield have gained momentum with the latest update on their pursuit of Zubimendi. Mikel Arteta considered bringing in the next Sergio Basquets (as some refer to the Real Sociedad man) as Caicedo’s replacement during the winter transfer window. However, the deal did not go through.

Jorginho was eventually signed, but Arsenal is still looking to strengthen its midfield in the summer, so a move for Zubimendi remains possible. In fact, if Spanish journalist Mateo Serranos’ claims about the Spaniard are true, Arsenal has the best chance of signing him.

With Sergio Busquets set to leave Barcelona, Xavi appears to see Zubimendi as the ideal midfielder to bolster his midfield. But why might Xavi find it difficult to persuade the 24-year-old to join his project?

“Xavi needs another player instead of Busquets. The number one pick is Martin Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad,” Serrano told Calciomercato.

“But it’s also difficult because Zubimendi wants to play in the Premier League, and for me Arsenal are in pole position.”

Zubimendi is one of several midfielders linked with a summer move to the Emirates. The beauty of his transfer links is that even if he does not sign, Arsenal will add another midfielder to their squad.

Daniel O



WATCH as Mikel Arteta complains about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…