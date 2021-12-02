Arsenal lose five-goal thriller with Man United at Old Trafford

Manchester United claim all three points after beating Arsenal 3-2 after a strong performance from both sides.
The Gunners started the match on top. We had three corners inside opening minutes of the match but the game did begin to even out shortly after.
We were looking dangerous as we pushed forward, as well as looking comfortable in possession early on, and it was with our fourth corner which handed us the lead. If you haven’t seen it, catch the replay of the incident with the goal nearly being ruled out for nothing other than confusion it seems. Fred appears to kick David De Gea in front of goal as the initial ball comes and the keeper drops to the floor, before Emile Smith Rowe’s tame volley from just outside the box bounces into the open net.
It was relatively even after the goal also, although both midfields were starting to struggle to retain the ball, and it was getting a little bit sloppy in the middle of the park.
United did manage to level the scores just before the break, when an attack down the left came to Jadon Sancho, who manages to find space to play it into Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the box, and he places his effort into the far right, past both Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.
There is some uproar as both the referee and VAR fail to penalise Maguire who dragged Tomiyasu to the ground in the box, with fans believing we were denied a clear penalty shout, but we went into the break level.
United came out the stronger after the interval however, and we were punished for our slow start when Tavares and Smith Rowe lose it in the middle of the park to Diego Dalot, who whips it straight out to Rashford on the wing to play in Cristiano Ronaldo to sweep it into the far corner.
Almost immediately we were back level however when Gabriel Martinelli teed up for Martin Odegaard to score an almost identical goal to Ronaldo’s moments before.
Unfortunately we didn’t use that goal to build up a head of steam, and we fell behind again about 10 minutes later. This time it was Odegaard at fault as his reckless slide tackle on Fred allowed CR7 to put his side ahead from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left to play.
Pierr-Emerick Aubameyang had a couple of great chances to put us level again, although one of those may well have been offside had it have been checked, but it wasn’t our day.
We finally succumbed by a 3-2 scoreline after an eventful match, but it was a good performance from both sides, and the failure to spot the foul on Tomiyasu in the opening half may well have changed the result.
Patrick
We started the game with the right mentality to press high up the pitch, hence we dominated the opponents in the first ten minutes. However, we reverted to our conservative approach after the lucky goal
Partey redeemed himself in the second half. But Odegaard made a bad decision in our penalty box, after scoring
Despite the loss and a missed opportunity by Martinelli, he showed a great energy, enthusiasm and pace to cause a lot of problems to Man United’s defense. I bet Arteta will reward Martinelli and Odegaard another opportunity next time, because they produced a goal
Gai,
The boys did their best. There is meant to be “ups and down” for EPL youngest team. Arsenal didn’t play bad and the game could have gone either ways. It was never meant to be easy beating Man U at home. Man.U already had a momentum playing Chelsea a draw. And a lot of the players played to impress their new coach. I only feel Arteta should have removed Auba much earlier. Auba simply have lost form. And is affecting our result. Everton game is winnable for Arsenal.
Old Trafford has always been a very tough place to visit, if some Arteta’s haters here remember our big losses there during Wenger’s time. The boys tried their best and managed to score two goals
This isn’t Alex Ferguson’s man Utd mate far from it! That is a bang average man Utd team Villarreal could have easily scored 6 there and they are like 12th in la Liga
I reckon the atmosphere post Ole is very different
Sue old Trafford is about as intimidating as the ghost train at Alton towers these players are internationals if they are scared at playing at old Trafford then I’m lost for words
Man United’s supporters are always scary, no matter who their manager is. Man United just won against Villareal in Spain and drew against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, under Carrick’s guidance
The fact the Ole has gone has made a huge difference
Carrick has done well
No wonder Man United players were so pumped up. Carrick stepped down and the players surely wanted to give him their best efforts
@ GAI,
We should do the following in January and next Summer
1. Sell Aubameyang, Nketiah, Kolasinac, Torrera, Elneny, Guendouzi, Mavropanus, Holding
2. Buy Asensio(January), Bissouma(next Summer) and Raheem Sterling(January)
3. Offer Lacazette a 2 year Contract
4. Loan out Balogun for a full season
5. Play Martinelli and Lacazette as No 9.
I would rather have Sterling in this team than Aubameyang.
Sterling on the left, Martinelli/Lacazette as CF and Saka on the right.
Lastly, Arteta should make his substitutions early enough.
Point number 1, 2 and 3 are highly improbable, since the real world transfer market doesn’t work like the one in the Football Manager computer game
I am of the view that Arteta should be given time.
We have to keep spending and adding quality players to the squad.
Having Arteta as the manager without top quality players, we wont make much progress as a club.
@Skills1000
You want to sell Matteo due him supposedly having a bad attitude. Yet you’re willing to buy Bissouma, who’s facing sexual assault charges. Unreal…🤔
This Man Utd team are so poor. Even their press was disorganized and easy to play through plus there were a lot of spaces in their defence that we could’ve exploited. There’s nothing special about them. We met a top team below our level and we not only lost but conceded 3 to them. Some of y’all would make excuses and put contexts to it but it’s the same football I’ve been seeing week in week out. The only difference is it was against Man Utd. I actually can’t believe we didn’t win this and not because I’m a fan but because they were there for the taking. Even our last season team would’ve beat them by at least two. It was a poor showing offensively and defensively and all hands will point to Arteta once again.
How did the y score 3 when they are so poor
We got complacent with out one goal lead just like against Palace. This game reminds me alot of the Palace game. And would have been 2-2 too if not for odegaard’s stupidity. His second penalty foul in less than a week.
White bad pass led to Fernandes, Slopy Penalty give away by Martin. We should of been 2 up if not for martinelli fluffing a massive chance to make it 2-0 before HT.
Again our own mistake then not having a go when we went 1-0 up… why not risk when we got beat anyway!! Take the handbrake off and take Auba to bench then transfer away with Laca & Eddie.
Get a brand new 20+ goal a season striker and go from there…
Old Trafford’s atmosphere is always suffocating Arsenal, be it in Wenger’s time or Emery’s. At least we managed to score two goals there with the barren Aubameyang
If you think giving birth is difficult try getting Aubameyang to score.
Very out of sort Auba. A new Center forward in January could be a good challenge for him
I agree Kev. this man team is poor and was there for the taking. but we have our own issues and mental wise this team is weak. you can play pretty football all you want, if you dont have an ego like a lion you wont survive. we dont have big egos, the team is more like bunny rabbits cute and cuddly but not much bite.
We make too many mistakes in the way we are trying to play when we come under pressure. The tactics and the way we play are getting exposed.
A top game. Very enjoyable. We were not expected to win so no real surprise really. I predicted a poor United would find a way to win it. Better away performance than Liverpool .Lads gave their all. Good performances all round. Now to turn the page and look forward to the Everton challenge. Trust the process.
against man u,liverpool,man city and chelsea this season we have conceded I think 14 goals. pretty reading.
@kori
17, counting Brentford…🤔
We were expected to win. Man U. will not be this vulnerable again and were there for the taking. They’ll only get stronger. Stop accepting second best.
Yep Chelsea smashed this vulnerable utd side, oh wait a minute!!
Total cr*p we was “expected to win”at there ground….
That was pretty poor performance today.
No sugar coating anything for any player.
That was a terrible performance from the Manager, Captain and attack down to the defense.
Missed chance to go 8 points clear
Spot on Eddie , auba should be benched
Old Trafford is always scary. We showed a lot of improvement in that tough place, as compared to our team five years ago
Yes I agree with you. Considering all Man U stars against EPL youngest team. The boys are surely learning and improving.
We went back to our shell after scoring the first goal….. The senior players didn’t help the young lads. Aubameyang Poor Poor… Time to drop him. We seriously need a striker now.
Partey Poor too…. weak passes here and there. Casual pass when he should hit it hard.
Win and get top 4…. that motivation should be enough. Manu were not spectacular but they have Ronaldo.
Yeah they have an almost 37 year old Ronaldo but I suppose a 47 year old Ronaldo would be better than anything we have up top.
Very difficult to bench the captain but it’s about time
Sue I would have already taken him out of the first 11 his form has been horrific, missed another sitter tonight and that one against Newcastle was almost laughable
Kev82
Auba ought to hand himself in!
Sad but I can’t see him improving enough to be useful enough going forward at all.
I agree fully Sue but unfortunately I can see him lining up against Everton, Arteta will persist with him until he scores.
He may have scored two but looked nothing special. Cavani could’ve done just as good or even better. We didn’t lose because of him. It’s just that we average.
We need a point man ASAP, one that will grow with these young guys. Auba is not showing good understanding (IMO) with the guys and is not playing well either. We need a long term Striker.
Hard to watch, painful to swallow. Can’t recall the last time we successfully pull off a last minute comeback.
Crystal palace
Well that’s City, Liverpool, Chelsea and United out of the way and a score of what ? 14-2 and no points lovely Jubbly this team is on the rise COYG Arteta’s Army 💪
I can’t believe we conceded 3 to this poor United team. That leaves a bad taste in my mouth
I’m disgusted Kev, even though I’m already disheartened under the management of Mikel Arteta! How people can make excuses for that it beggars belief
If Arsenal truly wanted this more we would’ve created more chances and drew or maybe won even if we conceded 3. That were there for the taking but somehow we cause our own downfall
Yep as I said earlier once we score we try and settle for what we have and we aren’t good enough defensively to hang onto leads let alone early ones! Even a poor Villa won there and an equally poor Everton got a point.. trust us to make them look like an attacking machine lol
When did Everton last win a game?! 😂
Exactly and we are coming to town 😉 we light up Merseyside brighter than those neons at the cavern club 😄
We played at a lion’s den and we scored two goals there, so the boys’ efforts are pretty commendable
GAI lions den ? They were took to the cleaners by city and Liverpool, villa won there and Everton also got a point! It’s more like the meerkats den these days.
Man City and Liverpool eat EPL teams for breakfast this season. Villa and Everton got points when Solskjaer still managed Man United
Man United just won against Villareal in Spain and drew against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, under Carrick’s guidance
It wasn’t exactly Anfield, gai. We should’ve gone for the jugular!
Man United’s supporters are always one of the loudest and the most intimidating, Sue. Remember our big losses there during Wenger’s time
How could I forget?! But tonight it wasn’t like that.
GAI is making out we were up against it Sue under the tutelage of Michael Carrick and the ferocity of Old Trafford you can see why though with United supporters singing nick knack paddy whack give a dog bone it would make a grown man freeze 🤨
No wonder Man United players were so pumped up. Carrick just resigned
The players surely wanted to give him their best efforts, before he leaves for good
It is not an intimidating place at the moment, in fact the utd croud were there to have been bated and we failed miserably.
My big concern – and I hope it is Arteta’s as well – is our mentality when we go ahead. We just stop playing. Hopefully that’s something that comes with experience because the lads are getting plenty of experiences of the consequences.
Not many bright spots but I thought Martinelli looked lively.
We also looked good against the press, albeit a pretty piss poor press.
I honestly thought that was our best first half of the season ,but once again our manager was who as one way of playing got scared and couldn’t bring that into the second half .
I don’t mean to slag off players but FFS Odegaard,he got away with one against Newcastle but WOW and not just the penalty he was awful throughout .
I’ll say it again and again that the players have keep Arteta in his job ,way out of his league ,pathetic second half display against the shittest Utd team I’ve seen in awhile .
I was just saying this in the previous article Dan.
Dan would you bet on Arsenal beating another bang average team in Everton? I wouldn’t! but people will have excuses already made for Arteta if we lose that game which I think we will.
There are always excuses, Kev!
Of course Arteta needs another 200 million and 3 more pre seasons Sue 🤨
Absolutely, Kev!
Sue am I guessing you aren’t really confident of picking up 3 points on Monday night ? 😜
I’m thinking who’s on a drought.. uh their whole team?!! Anxiety has certainly kicked in, Kev. Even Iwobi may fancy his chances!
We played at Old Trafford, which is always a tough place to visit in Wenger’s time. We also scored two goals there, so the boys’ efforts are pretty commendable
Apart from Odegaard’s bad decision that gave Man United a penalty, he wasn’t so bad. He almost made a good assist if Martinelli didn’t waste the golden opportunity and he scored a goal
That game just showed how paper thin our squad is. missing Lokonga and Saka and we looked one dimensional.
First half it was ESR and our excellent defence against Man U.
Odegaard did one thing right all night, but that’s one thing more than Partey, who was truly atrocious. That guy is an accident on legs these days.
I’m sorry, but GM is just not ready for the first team, but I’d still choose him before Auba, who even tried to get Ode’s goal ruled offside, but unluckily for him the Man Utd defence didn’t step up. He is so poor now. And Elneny doesn’t have an offensive bone in his body. He must have been a crab in a former life.
We badly need more quality in midfield and attack. No blame on Arteta tonight. Felt so sorry for our defenders, who deserved better.
Blame Arteta for the line up. Elneny has not started a game in the league this season and suddenly he starts him against Utd. He messed up the team.
Elneny was so tidy and balanced out our midfield, because Partey was too sloppy in the first half
Maybe Eleneny’s game destabilised partey because he’s used to lokonga beside him. But Arteta had other plans. And 90% of Eleneny’s passes were sideways and backwards. There was no urgency in his game.
That I agree with. thought elneny would have been the weakest link but it turns out it’s mostly Partey in the midfield that is not carrying his weight. he needs to improve his positioning and when to carry the ball and,when to release it. need improvement.
Elnenny was awful and negative!!!!!!!
So tired of Arteta. Terrible team selection. Why is Martin O starting instead of Lacazette? Why is Tavares with his terrible decision making starting in such a big game instead of Tierney? If Saka/Lokongo are fit Why aren’t they starting or coming on sooner? Play your best team man!!
Tierney is better than N .Tavares …..No disrespect to the latter
Games are now coming thick and fast and we don’t really know if they are 100% fit.
I may not know anything, but I am sure any football manager wants to win all the games and will not deliberately sabotage himself.
We make the mistake of over-estimating our young team just because we spent a lot. Our spending is simply to catch up, when it comes to actually spending to compete, Arsenal football club is not in that discussion, it is the sad truth.
Too soft too naïve too easy…..This team is promising but still young and needs experience ……Aubameyang is poor LACA is on his way out…We senior players alogside Partey.
WE need
Smith Rowe can’t hold the ball
Auba can’t hold the ball + completely useless
Odegaard slow and weak
Midfield can’t hold the ball and dictate play
How do we expect to win?
We had the game in our hands and the players blew it! I honestly do not see how Arteta can be blamed for this.
He picked some players who weren’t involved in our impressive run to start against Utd. That’s where he gets the blame
These players are:
Elneny – had a good game
Martinelli – had a good game + an assist. He played in place of Saka who is probably not 100%
Odegaard: Even though he scored was a weak link, nothing special. I would agree with this.
So overall, the players are to blame.
White was responsible for the equaliser, Odegaard for the winner, Partey misplacing very easy and basic passes thereby putting us under constant pressure, I could go on but what can the manager do?
We expect to win at OT because UTD at the moment are not performing anywhere near their potential, they are an expensively assembled star studded team and WE ARE NOT A TOP 4 TEAM!
Why change a winning team. Nobody would’ve blamed him if he used the team that’s been winning him games, this L is on arteta. We all know he shouldn’t be starting auba and elneny
The game was good for the neutrals. for me lots of mistakes by both sides. our positional sense needs to be worked on a lot. We could have ran this man u side ragged but we have our own problems. We have no bragging rights against any of the so called top 4 teams which are man u,chelsea,liverpool and man city. we have conceded 14 goals against them scoring 2. it does not look good which ever angle we look on it from. the team need to step up big time. something is just missing. Auba not scoring. The team pressing needs improvement and positional sense need improvement. these are things that are their from season started and still haven’t been fixed. It does not look good. It just does not. yes some will crow that we are in the top 5, give it tim Bit it’s not pretty reading when you analysed the team on a deep level. Arteta you have work to do.
We lost simply due to 2 very clear defensive mistakes or 3 mistakes. 1st goal no one cover Fernandez. 2nd goal no one was close to cover Ronaldo, I think it was Partey that was a few yards behind C R. Obviously, the 3rd goal was Odegaard’s foul on Fred which resulted in a penalty. Too bad, if we didn’t committed these defensive mistakes we could have won it.
1 “trust the process”
2 “he needs a preseason!”
3 “calm down its only preseason”
4 “calm down its only 1st game”
5 use stats that ignore bad results
6 blame the fans
7 blame our best players
8 blame the refs
9 blame Wenger and Emery
10 “it took klopp 5 years!”
Repeat
I’m losing faith in arteta gradually. His persistent with auba will get him sacked.
As long as we’re hovering over top six places, I don’t think Arteta will be sacked. He will only get the boot when his contract is expiring and when a more experienced manager like Ten Hag is available next summer
‘Hovering’ – not sure I like the sound of that, gai
Hovering over top six isn’t an achievement btw, we should be competing for the top 4 spot.
A.Y.B the big games are a free hit is another one I’ve heard 😂😂 best comment all night 🤣
The standards have dropped man, so sad to see
Standards have dropped within the club and it’s supporters mate very sad.
2 years later…
Our level of inconsistency is on another level. Very low mentality and it’s down to the coaching staff
Only thing we’re consistent at!!
It’s not 2 years yet Sue couple weeks off get your facts right 😂
We basically gave that game away. I don’t understand why we can’t go for the kill in away games. So frustrating. Auba needs to be benched, I don’t think El Neny played bad but he shouldn’t be playing for us ever, ESR needs to be at 10, and Partey seems lost.
Also need Tierney back in there. Tavares had a good game but we miss Tierney’s leadership. Maybe Tavares can give Tomi a break at RB.
Desperately need a striker in January or no top 4 in my opinion.
That’s why it’s hard to take, Drayton. I thought once we took the lead that was it, we’d leave with points. But to end their droughts the way we did was disappointing to say the least.
I was fed up with all the sideways passing and with minutes to go where was the urgency? I was screaming ‘get it up there’ at the TV!!
What has happened to Partey? He hasn’t exactly been the beast I was expecting… and as for Auba, my patience is wearing very thin. We’re not exactly prolific (once again), so need to take our chances when they’re presented – I agree, we need to bring someone in!! I hope we have someone in mind.
Not exactly looking forward to Monday night at Goodison Park now….
We have a mid-table club mentality, score one goal and go sit deep. Who does that?? We’re never going to achieve anything with such mentality. Arteta has his team now so no excuses. This L is on him
Honestly this is the first time we lost a match this season and I don’t feel like we were pants all game.
Always sad, especially loosing to these guys, but we played some really good football this evening, even miles better than we’ve managed in some wins.
We’d demand more from MO but dude does just his job and hardly put a foot wrong again. We held the ball with neater passes tonight and it’s huge to me.
Aubameyang is dead, and it’s about time we started integrating Eddie into this team. Hope we pick it up again, and continue this bit of football we played.
If Arteta continues this way (the play pattern) I won’t call for his head rn and hope we get better with it.
That was a game for the taking … lack of ambition registered in team choice and inability to capitalize on first goal … changes were too late .. elneny and aubemayang and odegaard were palpably out of their depth .. partey improved in second half but we can’t have our better players playing for 45 mins and expect results!!! When manager goes in the summer we might be able to move forward
It was a good and entertaining game. I’m not disappointed at all. This team will only get better. Well done to the Manager and players. Lot’s of potential. Trust the process. COYG!!!
These shows how weak our team is, one injury away from spiralling down again. If Arteta doesn’t trust our midfielder why don’t he buy one in the summer, it seems he only trust Partey.
So frustrated and annoyed we should have killed the gane whilst they were still winging about they’re goals being a wuss!
My gripes from tonight:
Psrtey doesn’t look fit or mobile snd his anticipation isn’t great recently, odegard I wonder what he gives he never seems dynamic, (yes I know he scored tonight wish he’d stayed at that end of the pitch!). Both sides fairly even though with auba out of sorts and ageing what we’re missing is a game changing player up front such as Ronaldo. A guy who can get pumped up and change or win rhe game virtually on his own.
MU were there to be beaten tonight bit worried for the month ahead with 8 ganes throughout December, we’re not careful and I can see us going on a bad rum.
I felt we were almost embarrassed to go get the 2nd goal because of the bizarre 1st.
Top teams will go and get that 2nd, 3rd goal…
It all became placid which was a shame because I felt we were a team with more solutions to creating goals then united, and that showed with the manner of our 2nd goal.
On another day, Gabriel header from the corner is a goal, or Rashford doesn’t clear the ball on the line from the 1st half corner… its margins, small margins.
And small margins matter for each minute to make up 90 minutes of football and Arsenal lacked dominating these margins.
On a note on the game
ESR was poor, kept losing the ball but also credit to Mctominary for having him.in his pocket. Reason for mentioning this? ErS needs to learn to adapt to this to become a top player.
I feel Tavares is going to give one extreme or the other (inconsistencies of a young player) and today some of his decisions put us under pressure.
Reason I mention it? To be a top player you need to work on your decision making. He must if he is to improve.
On the otherside, Partey and Auba must give us more. Partey was sloppy on the ball, Auba was not offering enough movement or target to our attack.
Disappointing because there was such an opportunity missed.
On another note, I wonder how many will use losing at Eithad, Anfield and Old Trafford as a way to justify their opinions!?!? A season is more than 4 or 5 games…
@do2
Eddie Nket is gone being advertised tonight for sale in January, arteta doesn’t trust him and he’s just rebuffed a new contract offer can’t blame him at 22 he now wants to okay football. He should he careful what he wishes for though as he couldn’t get a kick at Leeds I can see the bottom of the table teams or Championship teams coming in for him or he’ll go abroad.
Either way i wish him luck.
You’re right on Arteta not trusting Eddie, Kieron.
I was never a fan of Eddie but boy has looked so promising to me since preseason. I wish him luck too, want anyone who’d be willing to work for the team up font.
I thought it was a game that was poor quality from both teams, lacking any cohesion and very disappointing. From utds point of view, i think that is one of the poorest utd teams ive seen for a long while, defence and midfield really lacking any real quality and an aging Ronaldo doing the damage up front, when he shouldn’t have been allowed too. From Arsenals point of view, a baffling team selection, with Auba keeping an undeserved place, Lacca losing his deserved place with Odergaard (goal apart) and Elnenny being baffling choices to play away at Old Trafford. Our front line of Auba and Odergaard were so weak and ineffective at collecting cleared balls, offered zero in winning the ball back and attacking intent. Lakonga and Lacca have been replaced with at best no improvement at all to us, in fact the changes have put us back. At times we looked so open and couldn’t keep possession of the football against a team we gave far too much respect for what they really are. I am baffled by some of the changes (Elnenny from nowhere) that are being done to try and make us better. People will say we were at Old Trafford at the theatre of dream but it is far from that at the moment and it was a bad result and a bad performance all told.
@tomorrow
Cut rhroat teams would have been pressing and pressuring the ref for a goal saying we didn’t injure him and you didn’t blow! We seemed to accept that it wasn’t a goal too easily as if it was a gift, again too many nice players don’t get me wrong if he was badly hurt maybe different but can tell you this Ransdale wouldn’t have gone into embryo position and turned his back on play because someone stood on his foot! He deserved to concede and I laughed out loud.
But yes we should have gone for the jugular instead of gradually dropping deeper and deeper. Not sure I miss xhaka as a player and his card tally but he at least has a grit and Edge about him.
@reggie
Maybe lakonga is feeling the pace of many games? I don’t think arteta would have dropped him otherwise.
And with auba I think arteta is desperate to keep faith with auba until he starts scoring, would have preferred laca behind auba instead of odegard who I’m starting to fear may be ozil Mkii.
They robbed us tho
Var should have called that foul on tomi. Anyway shit happens hopefully we’ll get better and win at everton
Who out there agrees with my view that playing with Auba is akin to playing with ten men?
I hope he is dropped for a long spell and sold if possible(very unlikely I realise).
But he is not worth a place and as a captain he is a joke. Martinelli gives 100%, Auba gives about 10%.
I just want anyone who willing to put in a good shift whenever in our colours. His mentality is weak, has zero leadership traits and offers absolutely nothing (anymore).
Dropping him would also mean at least someone else wears the armband and leads the team which I so crave!
I agree but maybe there is a case of saving face for Arteta for choosing him as captain and for Auba as the captain for not living up to the role
Jon, playing with Auba and Odergaard is like playing with nine men!!!!!!!
The bigger question Jon is what does it say about the man who even so picks him week in week out and what to do with him? PS the answer lies in the lyrics of a classic Gloria gaynor number
I really think our lack of experience shown today and we blew away a really good opportunity to beat Utd tonight.
It was a good game, very close end-to-end stuff.
White should have done better with his clearance in the build up to the first goal
Taveres was to be blame for the 2nd goal and the pen,
I wouldn’t blame Ode, it was a weak contact IMO, but in today game with var, it’s going to be given.
Too 4 race is wide open and the challenge is on, let’s see how we respond.
KT need to be brought back to the starting 11.
Am not sure who is capable to lead our line henceforth , hopefully AFCON will help us decide when Auba isn’t around
Tavares? How?😲 U are joking, right@adajim. Instead of you to blame Aubameyang for fumbling those sitters, you are here accusing our best player on the pitch, aside Tomiyasu, wrongly. I do know, if majority of us even watch the screen of our TV’s or the back.
Early this morning I said I would bet on Man U if I were a betting man. Yet again we failed to beat a top team. We were negative, gave the ball away too often, shifted the ball slowly and lacked penetration. Worst of all, it is utterly predictable how lacking in a winning mentality the team is. Blame poor signings over the past decade or so. Does this manager inspire the team or set them up properly to win big games?
BREAKING NEWS: Carrick just resigned! No wonder Man United players were so pumped up
The players surely wanted to give him their best efforts, before he leaves for good
Well I’m glad we helped give him a good send-off…
Haha that’s funny Sue 😜 yeah GAI that’s it buddy no need to panic we only lost because united were pumped up for Michael Carrick saves Arteta doing a post match interview 👍
Very Disappointed with Auba – We played with 10 men
Those calling for Tierney do not know what they are saying, for me, Tavares was exceptional! And there was no need for Tierney in that match. Auba should be blamed instead, he made us lose today😩, should have started Laca instead of him.
Martinelli has proven today that he isn’t supposed to be sitting on the bench, a world-class talent(watch out!).
As it was necessary to get saka rested, if not, he too should have started. Smith rowe despite that goal wasn’t in the game, should have also made an assist but our handicap striker(Aubameyang) failed to take that chance. Tomiyasu was flawless🔥, Partey had a bad/good game, elneny really surprised me today, through his performance.
I am honestly, not happy with the defeat😭 We should be beating this present Manchester United, they are not in form. In that match, they made some mistakes that if made against another team, they would have been punished, but not Arsenal. I really do not know what to write concerning White, one moment of brilliance, another moment of disaster, he was also guilty of making poor clearance (don’t know if you noticed that). Gabriel too wasn’t himself, and should have atleast troubled Rashsford, before he made that pass to Ronaldo. Decent, I think, from him. But Aubameyang and Odegaard, I don’t know what to write, most especially, Auba(I shake my head). If Arteta don’t stop playing him, he will make our top 4 ambition impossible to accomplish. Could you believe that he almost stopped that Odegaard strike, like, he is playing against us.
Auba is finished. Just fact. How did Arteta play Elneny? Bizarre choice to say the least and disappoints me in Arteta again, just as I thought he was starting to make good decisions. Playing both Aubameyang and Elneny made me feel Arteta bottled it.
At the moment Aubameyang is dreadful. Also, we pass the ball around neatly in unimportant places on the pitch. We need a creative player who can unlock defences. Bergkamp, Fabregas, Cazorla come to mind. MA seems to believe in passing the ball to death like Barcelona did so well. I found Barcelona boring to watch, until Messi got the ball on the edge of the area. All we need is … Messi.
its not good enough yet again. its the same arsenal in big away games that weve seen forWELLLLLL over a decade now. What’s changed? Cant Arteta change this team? Will be judged by where he finishes this season. Right now I see this team slipping down the table and ending 6th/7th. weve got no striker.
Tavares? How?😲 U are joking, right@adajim. Instead of you to blame Aubameyang for fumbling those sitters, you are here accusing our best player on the pitch, aside Tomiyasu, wrongly. I do know, if majority of us even watch the screen of our TV’s or the back.