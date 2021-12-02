Arsenal lose five-goal thriller with Man United at Old Trafford

Manchester United claim all three points after beating Arsenal 3-2 after a strong performance from both sides.

The Gunners started the match on top. We had three corners inside opening minutes of the match but the game did begin to even out shortly after.

We were looking dangerous as we pushed forward, as well as looking comfortable in possession early on, and it was with our fourth corner which handed us the lead. If you haven’t seen it, catch the replay of the incident with the goal nearly being ruled out for nothing other than confusion it seems. Fred appears to kick David De Gea in front of goal as the initial ball comes and the keeper drops to the floor, before Emile Smith Rowe’s tame volley from just outside the box bounces into the open net.

It was relatively even after the goal also, although both midfields were starting to struggle to retain the ball, and it was getting a little bit sloppy in the middle of the park.

United did manage to level the scores just before the break, when an attack down the left came to Jadon Sancho, who manages to find space to play it into Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the box, and he places his effort into the far right, past both Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.

There is some uproar as both the referee and VAR fail to penalise Maguire who dragged Tomiyasu to the ground in the box, with fans believing we were denied a clear penalty shout, but we went into the break level.

United came out the stronger after the interval however, and we were punished for our slow start when Tavares and Smith Rowe lose it in the middle of the park to Diego Dalot, who whips it straight out to Rashford on the wing to play in Cristiano Ronaldo to sweep it into the far corner.

Almost immediately we were back level however when Gabriel Martinelli teed up for Martin Odegaard to score an almost identical goal to Ronaldo’s moments before.

Unfortunately we didn’t use that goal to build up a head of steam, and we fell behind again about 10 minutes later. This time it was Odegaard at fault as his reckless slide tackle on Fred allowed CR7 to put his side ahead from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left to play.

Pierr-Emerick Aubameyang had a couple of great chances to put us level again, although one of those may well have been offside had it have been checked, but it wasn’t our day.

We finally succumbed by a 3-2 scoreline after an eventful match, but it was a good performance from both sides, and the failure to spot the foul on Tomiyasu in the opening half may well have changed the result.

Patrick