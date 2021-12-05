Arsenal lose in Women’s FA Cup final to Chelsea

Arsenal Women have finished as runners-up in this season’s FA Cup final after Chelsea defeated them 3-0 today.

The Gunners were behind from from the very beginning with the Blues scoring in only the third minute of play thanks to Fran Kirby’s early strike. They went on to completely dominate the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t ripple the net again before the break, but shortly into the second half Sam Kerr put their side 2-0 up.

SUPER SAM KERR! 🤩🙌 You really can't give someone of her quality that amount of time and space 😌 Excellent finish to extend the lead in the final! 👏#WomensFACup pic.twitter.com/VlpdTiUi4b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 5, 2021

Kerr then added the third in fine style to close out the result, meaning that Chelsea complete their domestic treble, having won both the league and League Cup in the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal can have little complaints about the result, but have to question their performance in such an important match, with the 3-0 score line not quite as bad as it could have been with the way the game was played. They could easily have been ahead by more at the break…

Patrick