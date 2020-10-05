Arsenal lose one big star on deadline day – Gunnersaurus

Well, I certainly didn’t think I would be reporting on this day that Arsenal are laying off their mascot of 27 years, the mighty Gunnersaurus!

The man behind the suit is Jerry Quy, who has appeared at Arsenal’s home matches since 1993, is the latest victim of the club’s costcutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Obviously, there is not much call for the mascot on matchdays at the moment, but I was under the impression that the pay cut, that the players agreed to, was to save all those backroom staff from getting the sack. I guess I must have imagined that one, eh?

So could this bean end of an era? Or will our friendly green dinosaur be brought back into the fold when we are finally allowed to have fans back in the stadium? He was the friendly face of our beloved club, but he may not be quite so smiley now he has been told he has got the sack.

It doesn’t do a lot for the club’s image either, does it?