Arsenal lose one big star on deadline day – Gunnersaurus

Well, I certainly didn’t think I would be reporting on this day that Arsenal are laying off their mascot of 27 years, the mighty Gunnersaurus!
The man behind the suit is Jerry Quy, who has appeared at Arsenal’s home matches since 1993, is the latest victim of the club’s costcutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Obviously, there is not much call for the mascot on matchdays at the moment, but I was under the impression that the pay cut, that the players agreed to, was to save all those backroom staff from getting the sack. I guess I must have imagined that one, eh?
So could this bean end of an era? Or will our friendly green dinosaur be brought back into the fold when we are finally allowed to have fans back in the stadium? He was the friendly face of our beloved club, but he may not be quite so smiley now he has been told he has got the sack.
It doesn’t do a lot for the club’s image either, does it?
Terrible PR to be honest..
Totally agree
I mean, how much could have charged for his appearance each home game?
Ridiculous
🥺 He can’t have gone forever, surely!
AdminPat
How about a Just Arsenal petition to be sent to whichever bright spark sanctioned this act of animal cruelty?
“Animal cruelty”…😃😃
Hopefully, he is only on extended leave without pay until the grounds can be opened again. Arsenal can’t afford to pay people to do nothing can they? But wait a minute, what about….?
Animal cruelty laws don’t extend to extinct species. Vinai wasn’t sure at first, but when he looked it up, ‘saurus had to go.
Apparently, though, he will be cloned back into existence when fans return to stadia.
Phew!
Perhaps they are planning to bring back the Beverley Sisters!
😂
Feeling sad, that the one who cheered and did something nice on the pitch is laid off, but the other who does nothing enjoys 350K every week staying at home doing nothing useful for us, just because there is a one sided contract. Be brave Jerry, will cherish you in our hearts, no fan ever wanted you gone.
So sad and gettimg even worse. Marc Roca has joined Bayern which means Partey deal is a DREAM.
Marc Roca was a good enough DM for Bayern Munich, but not good enough for Arsenal apparently. When I last looked Espanyol only wanted about €20 million for one of their best players.
Roca and Doucoure would have been value additions and upgrades to the Arsenal midfield for a total of £40 million. Hopefully the Club doesn’t end up with no new midfielders. With Torreira and Guendouzi going, midfield will be pretty thin.
I think Gunnersaurus would make a fairly decent DM, well certainly better than what we’ve got. Oh, I forgot, we haven’t got one at present.
Sky sports news has even mentioned this!!