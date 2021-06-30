Arsenal lose out on another transfer target to Premier League rival

Arsenal has suffered another summer transfer blow as they miss out on the signature of Ryan Bertrand to Leicester City.

The 31-year-old formerly of Chelsea is leaving Southampton as a free agent after failing to reach a new agreement with them.

He was targeted by the Gunners to provide cover for Kieran Tierney after they allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave them.

However, the transfer couldn’t happen in the January transfer window and they hoped to convince him to join them as a free agent this summer.

They always faced competition from Leicester City, who have also been looking for a new left-back.

The Foxes are managed by Brendan Rodgers who coached Bertrand during his time in the Chelsea youth team.

Football Insider is reporting that Leicester City has won the race for his signature.

The report says he has agreed on a two-year deal and would be reunited with Rodgers once again.

Arsenal and the Foxes were also interested in signing Zambian striker, Patson Daka and they have beaten Mikel Arteta’s club to his signature.

Arsenal fans are still waiting to see who becomes their club’s first summer signing.

They have been linked with a host of players and it seems Ben White might join them soon.