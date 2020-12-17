Arsenal lose out on signing exciting midfielder to Bundesliga side

Arsenal has missed out on the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig as he signs for the German side.

The Gunners have chased the signature of the Hungarian for much of the last few months as they looked for a new creative midfielder.

Arsenal has struggled to create goals recently, and after they missed out on the signing of Houssem Aouar in the summer, Szoboszlai emerged as a target.

They faced competition from other top European teams for his signature and they have now missed out on his signature.

Fabrizio Romano Tweeted an image of the midfielder with his family heading to Germany, and Leipzig’s official Twitter account tweeted later that he has signed for them on a five-year deal.

Arsenal needs a creative midfielder and it remains unclear if they will get one next month.

Top players rarely get sold in the January transfer window and they may have missed out on the only one that may end up being available this winter.

Perhaps they will have to bring back Mesut Ozil from the cold in the second half of the season to help out because Aouar might be out of their reach at the halfway point of the season.

An article from Ime