Arsenal lose out to Aston Villa again with wonderkid snapped up

Aston Villa have beaten Arsenal to another signing this summer, with 16 year-old wonderkid Ajani Burchall having agreed to join the Villains.

Gunners fans were rather displeased after realising that they had lost out to their league rivals last month when Emi Buendia was confirmed as moving to Villa Park, with our efforts having been made public, but another target is now confirmed on their official website as having followed the Argentine to the Midlands club.

We were believed to have been favourites to land Burchall from Birmingham in recent months, when his contract situation was made public, with the Scottish Sun previously reporting that he wasn’t willing to accept the terms offered by his previous club.

Ajani was highly rated enough by the Cherries to make his senior league debut back in December, but the winger clearly had other ideas as he refused to agree to a scholarship deal, with him still under the age of 17 at which point he would be allowed to sign a professional deal.

While Arsenal fans aren’t going to be kicking and screaming at missing out on a likely future talent, he could well be added to the list of nearly-men, with us having came close to signing a long list of players before they hit the big-time previously, although this kid definitely has a long way to go to get such credit.

Are Aston Villa starting to become a problem for us? Are they showing more ambition than us so far this window?

Patrick