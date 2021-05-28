Arsenal lose out to Leicester in experienced defender chase

Ryan Bertrand has turned down the chance to sign for Arsenal in order to join Europa League side Leicester on a free transfer.

According to the Football Insider, Arsenal have missed out on the race to sign the Southampton defender.

The Englishman is believed to have accepted the contract put forward by Leicester City, one of the clubs who were rivalling the Gunners for the defender’s signature.

A recruitment source apparently told Football Insider of the 31-year-old’s decision on Thursday evening. Missing out on Bertrand means Arsenal’s look-out for a back-up left back continues.

FI SOURCES 👀 – Leicester City have agreed to sign Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer from Southampton. ✅ – He has accepted the Foxes' deal after attracting offers from other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The links to former Chelsea man’s were not welcomed by many Arsenal supporters. But the news made sense due to the fact that he is home grown and vastly experienced.

Brendan Rodgers’ is a huge admirer of Bertrand and was thought to be the deciding factor in the deal being concluded.

The Foxes look set to have snapped up their first signing of the summer, while Arsenal look to add atleast one body before the commencement of the Euros on June 11th.

Mikel Arteta emphasized that the club wants to do their summer business as early as possible but admitted it will be difficult due to Euros 2021.

The North London side have been heavily linked Emi Buendia and are believed to be the current front-runners for the signature of the Argentine.

Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Hector Bellerin, Alexander Lacazette have all been linked to summer moves already.

Thus, it is safe to say that Arsenal have a busy summer to look forward to, after what has been one of their worst league campaigns since the Premier League started in 1992.

