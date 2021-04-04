Arsenal lose Tierney and Luiz for crucial Thursday match

Not only did Arsenal put in a diabolical performance yesterday in the crusing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, but we have also lost one of our stand-out performers this season in Kieran Tierney.

The ex-Celtic man was taken off at half-time and according to Mikel Arteta, his injury looks serious and he may not be available to face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Arteta told Arsenal.com: “He felt something in his knee. He was in pain so it looks like he will be injured but we don’t know how long for.”

Luckily we have Cedric Soares available as an able replacement.

Arteta also gave an update on the injury to David Luiz, who also has had a knee injury, which sounds even more serious “We don’t know.” Arteta continued. “There a few possibilities on that, being a little more conservative with the treatment or having to go for a surgery. We are talking with the doctors at the moment to make the right decision on that but we’ll see. He could be out for a few weeks at least.”

It was also suggested that if Luiz does have surgery, he could miss the rest of the season. Arteta said: “I don’t know. It will depend what the decision we take is. If it’s more conservative, it will be short-term. If it’s a bit more radical with what he needs, it will take longer.”

Of course, Arteta still has Holding, Gabriel and Mari as cover for Luiz, but we have to hope that Tierney’s problem is not too bad, as we really need him to give us more chance of winning the Europa League, but we will definitely have to do without him on Thursday…