Arsenal lose to Bournemouth in shambolic Emirates performance

Bournemouth earned a 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates this afternoon, putting Arsenal’s title hopes in the balance.
Arsenal were fully aware of how difficult Bournemouth can be, and the visitors began the match strongly, as expected. Mikel Arteta’s side needed to improve on their midweek performance to secure a result, yet they fell behind after just 17 minutes when Eli Junior Kroupi found the net.
Bournemouth’s Strong Start and Control
Conceding so early was a setback for Arsenal, but Bournemouth’s positive approach meant they deserved their lead. The Cherries played with confidence and intensity, making it clear they were not intimidated by the occasion.
To win the title, teams must overcome challenging moments, and this presented an opportunity for Arsenal to demonstrate resilience. However, Bournemouth remained disciplined defensively and made it difficult for the Gunners to create clear chances.
Arsenal eventually found a way back into the match when Viktor Gyokeres converted a penalty, bringing the score level before the interval. At half-time, the game was evenly balanced, and there was an expectation that Arsenal would raise their level in the second half.
Second Half Drama at the Emirates
Arteta introduced Eberechi Eze, Max Dowman and Leandro Trossard in an effort to increase the attacking threat and secure a victory. Despite these changes, it was Bournemouth who scored next, with Alex Scott restoring their lead.
The goal shifted momentum and increased pressure on Arsenal, who pushed forward in search of an equaliser. While they showed urgency, Bournemouth maintained a strong defensive structure, limiting clear opportunities.
Gyokeres later missed a significant chance, which summed up Arsenal’s afternoon. Despite their efforts, they were unable to break through again, and Bournemouth held firm to secure an impressive victory, extending their unbeaten run and dealing a blow to Arsenal’s title ambitions.
Terrible result. Both Jesus and Gyokeres squandered late chances which could have changed the complexion of the game., but Bournemouth were deserving of their win and had energy in abundance
Iraola has been a fantastic coach/manager for Bournemouth which I should have mentioned. First class considering the financial constraints facing them
I don’t know how Bournemouth does it Sue. They have the smallest ground in the top two divisions, so little money is generated from that source, and they have to sell some really good players just to get by. Alex Scott wil be the next to leave, I’m sure, perhaps to us even.
And if in the unlikely event, Iraola should get the manager of the season award, it would be so well deserved
He’s a very good manager, but he also had fewer games to prepare for
Arteta new deal til 2033 deserved I think? Bottling another league title..
I replied to a post of yours earlier
I repeat, I would not be entering an extension to his contract right now. If he doesn’t bring a trophy, I wouldn’t entertain it full stop.
Same old same old. Keep worshipping Artetan.. we’ve been scraping by for the whole season getting points by sheer luck and now its shown.
If City wins then we won’t win the league. See you next year lads
Arteta must go. This is what you get playing negative and ugly football.That’s enough. Want the free flowing football back no matter what.That disgusting style of playing is impossible to watch, just eye pains.Don’t forget to take Zubimendi and Havertz with you.
Im with you 100%
Amen brother…
It’s been coming. We’ve said for ages this style isn’t sustainable, and now it’s catching up to us. The defense that carried us is gone, confidence is gone, and we look scared. We can’t score from open play or hold teams out. Too many players have regressed.
If we don’t win the league, Mikel Arteta has to go
Awful performance from Arteta and his starting line-up, since they couldn’t make any open-play goal
Kroenke should stop the contract negotiation with Arteta, because of the series of bad performances at the end of this season and he might bottle another EPL title winning chance. Arteta is way cheaper than Guardiola and Simeone, but Kroenke need to make sure he wins a major title for the club this season before keeping him for another three seasons
If Hincapie or Calafiori were fit, Lewis-Skelly could’ve played Odegaard’s role. It’s obvious that Havertz and Eze don’t have good playmaking skills to dictate the tempo
It sometimes seems that the closer Arsenal are to winning something, the worse, for whatever reason, they play.
Maybe they are allergic to winning something or the thought of lifting trophies? I jest.
Wonder how Wednesday will go.
They arent allergic. They are psychologically crushed by pressure. Imagine the people who shake, tremble and stutter front of crowd giving speech. Thats MA and therefore Arsenal when they need to just perform regularly.
It’s disgusting that this manager is the 3rd highest paid manager in world football with 1 trophy won in an empty stadium 6 years ago! These owners haven’t a clue! Get rid of him in the summer I don’t even care if he scams the title which is unlikely! We play the most cowardly boring predictable football in the league. The Mikel Arteta cult really need to take off their love goggles this manager is not and never will be good enough! If he’s so amazing like we’re often reminded let Real Madrid have him we can’t be holding super duper mik back 🙅
My rant today.
It is the hope that kills our fans. I could not or would not want to believe than Dan Smith may have been right of our players crumbling after 1 cup final defeat to Man City.
Today everything was wrong.
Manager: Selection wrong. Advocates this style of play. Prepared to put up with this as long as win the PL but not otherwise.
Players: Cannot even do the basics like controlling the ball.
A few days prior to today our fans: Getting carried away with possibility of us winning PL and Spurs getting relegated. I did not like the arrogance from us with that kind of article and consequently did not post on it. Their team may get relegated and their fans would be busy celebrating our possible bottle job despite the fact that they actually did us a favour by getting a draw against Man City.
This Man City team is one of the worst compared to the previous 5 seasons and yet may win the domestic treble.
Rant over.
👍
Shameful
We didn’t even show up for such a massive game. That glimmer of hope all but disappeared. Still in our hands but should I trust this team to deliver?! Playing as we are currently am afraid I’ll blaze myself for the punches. How sad it will be if we don’t cross the line!
Absolutely dreadful style of play. So disappointing to watch. Where is the steel in the team?
We’ll just hope Man City’s topsy-turvy league form continues
Talk about given City a chance ,still think they will slip up and we win the prem ,but I really hope to see a new manager next season regardless.
Onto the next .
Do you honesty believe after that performance we can still win the title?If they can’t play because of the stress now how on earth will they handle the last couple of games.Imo this is how it will play out .Once we fall behind City we will finish the season strong which is our usual patten.Win the laugh after today you are having a laugh
Sorry I meant to say win the league you are having a laugh
Alright calm done son 😂
I know the Narrative is Arteta’s making the team play defensively
It’s not true
We play like this when Odegaard is not available
It started last season when he was out injured for long
Our style of play is very hewned around someone stringing things together
And team has no one else who can do it – who plays like that (loving small small exchanges of passes & using that to help the transition the play from the CB to the attackers – being the pivot of the teams gameplay)
So without him we automatically cannot play out – it’s not that the team prefers to play a defensive style of football
The defense is very good
But we are to play this way cos the defenders and defensive midfielders are used to having someone opening up to receive the ball from them and take it forward to the attackers
Without that person everything they try to do breaks down almost immediately and they forced to go defending again and again and again
We definitely need Ode.
Timber
Saka
Hincapie
Cala
And Kai just came back.
But, where are they?
The medical tent as the General plays our guys into the ground!
What a load of crap.
Building a style of play around an inconsistent player who has been injured/shite for the last two seasons.
Odegaard is DONE at Arsenal.
No doubt he will be fit and raring to go for Norway in the summer though..
The worst Arsenal captain ever.
Odegaard is awful. The real answer is that we dont have a player in the squad that solves our issues. Eze, Odegaard, Havertz, none of these guys are close to the level of even a Bernado Silva on his last legs.
If we end up winning the title, its not because of what we achieved. Its because others somehow ended up being worse than us.
That being said I think City will catch us and end up winning the domestic triple.
They already won us easily in the Carabao, crushed Liverpool in the FA Cup, and will brush us aside easily next weekend.
That means they will be 3 points behind with a game in hand. For City this is so easy. Theyve been on 1st gear all year and only need to focus on 2 months of football while MA cant sort out the team creating 2 chances against 13th place team, at home.
There’s absolutely no excuses for our recent performances. Selections are wrong. Tactics are wrong. Mentality is wrong, physicality is wrong and worse still our philosophy is wrong. Not one shot on target in open play and we were the home team. Even our set-pieces have dried up. Wasteful crosses, dead-end runs, slow build up. Misplaced passes. It’s all a problem and has been for months with no signs of a fix. The only fix I can see is the back of Arteta. Surely I’m not the only one? Give him till the end of the season but if we win nothing I can only see one option for him..
Our midfield is awful, among the trio only rice was a midfielder today and zubi n havertz were trash. Why sign zubi anyway, no skill no guile. I said it in the beginning of the season when people see that zubi is just an average player and doesn’t come close to partey let alone him being partey replacement.
Martinelli, trossard harvetz were trash too. Arteta should stop using harvertz as 10 its a disaster
Arteta must ho now and maybe bring someone like Mertesacker who knows the club to finish the season. For more than four years I have said it that he is not a good coach. He sold players like Smith Rowe to leave us with Havertz. It’s a shame we haven’t even managed to replace Aubemeyang despite spending close to a billion pounds. Almost all the players we buy regress after 2 seasons. Before we sell any player we really need another manager. The players we are saying aren’t good enough today with another coach they can play better. Such nonsense from Arteta playing from the back.
we’ve got Gyokeres, even if we brought Haaland he will flop with this set-up.
It’s going to be a very long weekend, sad I no longer drink and I will have to face this pain like a man. Looks like our normal routine, waiting for next season to bottle it again. I lost faith in Arteta two seasons ago and it looks like he is going to prove me right again, he will never cross that finishing line.
This has shades of the previous PL game, where we drew level, and it looked like we would then dominate, to then concede again, can’t remember the opponents and don’t really want to, but this has to stop. I think we are missing Timber, on the upside Eze performed brilliantly, I hope he does this consistently rather than on an on/off basis. Not sure of the rationale of taking Madueke off, unless it’s fitness, but he is always driving forward, which is something we need.
I don’t know what was up with Raya; he was so indecisive and made a couple of errors that on another day might have led to goal-scoring chances. And some of our players looked as though they’d never met, but I have to say that Oliver had a decent enough game and has probably upset Ken by not giving us any red cards.
With only two shots on target, it’s far fetched to expect a win. It’s a shame our team only shows urgency in playing after conceding!! Fingers crossed for Wednesday evening!!
Hilarious performance, justified loss. It would’ve been incredible if we won a title having a truly shambolic attack. But the final run in I see a lot more dropped points unfortunately
It wasn’t at all shambolic it was expected.
That is the sad thing it was expected.
Arsenal have been playing absolutely awful football. No creativity and nervous defending. This was all expected.
Arteta needs to leave – hopefully by his own volition and must not be given a new contract.
I want to hurl abuse at these players and management but what would be the point. It’s done and dusted once again.
you’ve said it perfectly Leon. Nothing is surprising. We’ve all been bored to death from these awful matches all season and only tolerated it because we won the bulk of them. It’s looking like we’re about to have suffered through all that awful football for nothing though. I dont think Arteta has anywhere to go from here and many of these players are not good enough. A proper team would’ve killed this title race in January. Once that wasn’t done I saw this coming
6
What we got AFC?
Win, great season, and building something.
Lose, this club is going to be deep in a dark well for another decade if not more!
No we’re in real trouble
If City win this weekend then the lead reduces to 6 points
City have a game in hand
We play City Away, which is very loseable
We could throw it all away again
WE need to focus on winning are remaining 6 matches to win the PL
Only good thing is that if we win the Premier League, today’s loss will be meaningless to us
Since Havertz got back we’ve been playing like snails, I can’t believe this team put 4 past Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan
A distant memory and also beat Bayern Munich 3-0, I think.What has happened to that team?
because the CL group stage you play with little pressure or consequence
As in if we had lost that night what was the worse case scenario
I would now unfortunately make City slight favourites
was it 50/50 before this for you?
55-45
no mate I said for a while this weekend would be decisive
we had to win today to send City to the Bridge 12 points behind
if City win at the Bridge we are in a pickle
it’s not even the result today but the level of the performance
I really don’t see how our form is suddenly going to improve over the next 6 league matches.If we end up not winning anything,something has to change,otherwise every season will follow the same pattern.I can’t believe the club will offer Arteta a new contract if end up trophyless.The only glimmer of hope I have is that in 1988/89 season we lost a hope game to Derby and came back to win the title,but of course we had players then that cared and a great manger in George
Where’s the “dont care if we dont play well all the time gang” now?
They couldn’t comprehend that bad performances lead to bad results for some reason….maybe they can grasp the concept now? Probably still eludes them
So the chance to win our first trophy in ages was the fuel for the Man City game…..then it was the loss to Man City was the fuel for Southampton game…seems we have lots fuel, do people really believe that BS??
Playing safe and not to lose all season, so no wonder they can’t flip the script and play direct attacking football.
This team is the embodiment of Arteta as a midfielder; timid, slow, safe and backwards passing, no guile or creativity to be seen.
If Arteta can’t get us over the line, then he has to go. Billion spent on players, total control, and Arteta-ball tactics maxing out as runner up.
Micro-managing, negative Arteta-ball, and a mentality weak as a new born baby.
Predictable as many have said, only surprise is seeing Havertz in midfield; guess common sense and prior evidence doesn’t override ego; still beating that dead horse thinking Havertz is a midfielder
We all knew this was coming. I don’t know why we’re disappointed as it’s the same story every season!
That was awful, possibly the worst game of a bad run of games I’ve seen them play. First it was the quadruple, then the treble, then the double, now the single, by next Wednesday at about 10pm I’m predicting all we will be chasing is…..nothing, done, all gone. Oh for something like Wengerball, some entertainment at least would be nice, but we waste so much time at throw ins and constant passing backwards. Raya having more time on the ball than any outfield player and even he can’t decide what to do with it either. Bloody shambles the lot of them!
If only the management of Arsenal will man up and sack Arteta this night and appoint Iraola to handle the remaining games this season,we’ll be guaranteed to win the league, but they won’t and we’ll end up finishing second again. Am so devoid of ideas on how to counter rival fans when they start mocking me for supporting a club who always choke in the finishing line is in sight.
Or perhaps we are cursed, because I’m at a loss as to how we always come unstuck at business end of the season. Maybe the older fans here can help with an information on any past players/managers or other clubs we might have wronged in the past that’s making us suffer this much. Am really confused.
I can answer mate and I have said for a while ….it’s a culture that has been created
look how arrogant our fanbase has been at times this season
it’s called toxic positivity
Yeah me too mate just have to soak it up! It’s us real fans that have to endure the embarrassment of being serial bottling jobs! The Arteta supporters will never have iraola they can’t fathom the idea of another manager in charge because it’s too much of a risk! according to them we’ll be back in 8th place once Super Mik leaves.
We really are not seizing the moment. We are playing like a team who is scared of losing the title rather than one who was in prime position to win it. It’s all going pear shaped.
The media would be fylly justified in labeling Arsenal bottlers well and truly if we throw it all away now. The manner in which we’re committing football suicide is spectacular. Should we finish the season empty handed, I would fully expect the club to sack Arteta if he didn’t just walk. This is simply about motivation and belief. There is none. How can a team so good on paper be this bad on grass? Has to be how it’s managed.
Imagine if we do finish the season empty-handed – we’ll never live it down having led for so long, GunneRay. That soft underbelly is never far away is it?
Sue you want the truth ?
we will just repeat the process
after a few games next season some will say we can go unbeaten……then compare Arteta to Mr Wenger….then arrogantly ask why we can’t win all 4 …..then say we are best in the world and then …..well trophies are not everything lol
Terrible performance. Worrying performance. Gutless performance. This Artetaball football is so suspect and is quickly becoming obvious doesn’t stand up to pressure. Passive, passing back and sideways to try and gain control, is not doing us any favours. Our attacking style is awful.
Plus, another of the biggest judgement of errors by Arteta is relying so much on a weak and slow Zubimendi. Apart from a couple of crucial goals this season, he has constantly gone walkies in midfield and when the going gets tough, he dissappears. Poor buy.
It was a terrible peeformance but this weird narrative/agenda surrounding Arteta baffles me. He has the record for our 2 highest scoring goal prem seasons in history 23/24 and 22/23. We are top scorers in the prem, 2nd from open play. Top scorers in the cl from all 6 prem teams with the most from open play. The media narratives messed with peoples heads insane. We’ve lost 6 games out of 53 this season, 2 lost at home total now. Are about to reach our 4th cl semi ever (2/4 will be Arteta) and our 1st back to back ever. If we reach the final it’ll be our 2nd ever. Prior to Arteta our last 2nd place was under Wenger in 15/16 which was the 1st 2nd since 04/05. We have 5 2nds since our last title win, 3 were the last 3 years with Arteta. Its wild the narrative on Arteta.
He also has the points record for us in the prem 23/24
he also has 1 trophy in 6 years
We are still favs for the prem/cl. Explain how Arteta has the two highest scoring seasons in our prem history if the attacking is weak? That is all I ask.
You cant.
didn’t say our attack was weak
Can you just stop please
Stating objective facts annoys you? Why?
Well you can look back in 15 years time and celebrate the semi finals and most points record buddy but unfortunately it’s not silverware so nobody cares. if you get 15 mil a season you need to win trophies not stats and your manager crumbles at this stage every season.
Honestly you deserve city the win the title even though they probably won’t. Awful fans. City got knocked out the cl last round not an eyelid batted.
Probably because they have won the same amount of trophies this season as super mik has in his tenure at Arsenal lol
oof, thats a hard fact to swallow but yea a trophy less season here would be devastating for Mikel. thats an awful trophy record
no mate , fans like you are the issue
it’s called toxic positivity
IMO Zubimendi is not a 6, or if he is, he is simply not good enough.
To anyone dooming and glooming, you can back City for the prem at 5/1 right now this second even after the loss. Atletico at 12/1 for the cl. We are favs for both comps. Bayern 5/2 (12.5/5) as well behind our 12/5. If you are that sure put some money down.
first of all what do odds prove ?
we were bookies fave today and it didn’t matter
also can you show me who’s offering 5-1 ?
I see 2-1 and 11-5 but not 5-1 ?
Im saying put 10 grand on City you’ll 5p
50*
yeah where are you seeing that ?
I’m seeing odds like 2-1 or 11-5
I new today we would stuff up,so I got man city at 7-1
Wait for Man City to play at least
Nauseating cherry picking mentioning odds now
You cant cherry pick odds, they are 5/1 now.
yeah where lol ?
name the site
Should have listened to me, missed out now
no mate , because it isn’t true lol
hence why I asked because when I asked I was looking at all sites and it said either 11-5 or 2-1
Tell a lie 11/5 (2.2/1) now guess people did put their money in.
yeah you did tell a lie
No it was 5/1 you can look up proce history
no mate at 16-32 when you wrote it those were not the odds
and you didn’t write ….oh earlier in the week you could get these odds, you wrote
‘you can back City for the prem at 5/1 right now this second even after the loss’
It’s not yet too late for us to save our season,
but we are going have to start performing
before time is runs out
otherwise we will end up with nothing again !
Arteta was John the Baptist but arsenal confused him to Jesus…even if he were to win EPL he should just go…so arrogant..seems to be having some benefits financially in signing Chelsea rejects
Spot On Man👌
I will say this: Hold your fire! We still have chance to win this title. I don’t believe City will win all their games. They might also lose one game and draw another as they win 6 games. That would give them 19 points plus 1=20+61=81 points. If we win 4 of the remaining 6 games we shall get 82 points. We are capable of winning 4 games and even drawing 2 which would give us 84 points. Hopefully, we shall win it by 1 or 3 points. All hope is not lost. We need to get behind our team. The good thing is that we have our top players like Saka, Timber, Calafiori and Odegaard still out but could be available for the run-in. Bournemouth has been a bogey team not only for us but also for Man city and others and they are going to meet. Nobody is home and dry yet.
Correction: If City win 6 games, draw 1 and lose 1 they will get 18+1=19 points. If you add on 61 those will be 80 points. But I highly doubt if this is possible. They are going to blow out soon!
We know Arteta very well now. I believe that most of us no longer want him at the helm of the team. And this is because he has proven too many times that he simply has limited capabilities. What else could one expect to find out. However, today, for the importance of the match, this competitive behavior of the players went hand in hand with the word incompetence. Only with a Whip, you would wake them up. But who insisted on signing some useless ones? But who else. Today the masks fell for many players. This one was not Behavior of a team that competes for a year for the championship, and is the continuation of the team that did not appear in the Carabao, and that was eliminated by a Southampton, of the lower division, without Without even being there. With Lisbon we were just very, very lucky, but we manage to mess things up again there too. Why not. A nothingness like a nightmare comes back to life for us
I’ve never ever been a fan of Arteta but surely some of the blame must go on to the players for that pathetic embarrassing performance I know he sets up the team but it must be up to the so called senior players to say something if it’s not working rather than carrying on with the same crap week in week out. Far too many “injuries” or maybe players who haven’t got the bollocks to play through the pain, if somehow we do win the league Arteta should still go but if not then he should be sacked immediately but then the board doesn’t have any balls. We now hope on Chelsea doing us a favour but city will smash them
I don’t get why before, we would hit teams from the start, score goals is the first half, have our tails up, and the opposition mentally destroyed, now we seem to contain in the first half in the hope they will be knackered when we bring players off the bench. This has been proven time after time to be the incorrect strategy, and only succeeds in demotivating us rather than the opposition.