Arsenal lose to Manchester City in the battle to sign Brazilian starlet

Manchester City has won the race for Brazilian starlet Yan Couto after he was pursued by a host of European sides.

Arsenal was one of the teams who wanted to sign the 17-year-old impressive left-back, but Sun Sport is claiming that Manchester City has beaten the Gunners to his signature.

Couto was one of the best players as Brazil won the FIFA U17 World Cup last year.

He created more chances than any other player and created the winning goal as the Brazilians won their first Under 17 trophy since 2003.

He won’t be able to play for Manchester City until he turns 18 but the Citizens beat off major competition for his signature to land their man.

Arsenal was thought to be working on a deal to sign the youngster in the last transfer window, but City has beaten them and Bayer Leverkusen, who also wanted the youngster.

The same report claims that Couto’s club Coritiba, would receive an initial £5 million from the transfer and an extra £5 million from performance-related milestones from the player, they would, however, earn nothing from any future transfer from Manchester City.

Arsenal will turn their attention to their other transfer targets ahead of the next transfer window.

The Gunners are planning for a major overhaul of their team next summer, but if the players continue to perform as they are right now, then only a few players would probably be bought.