Arsenal lose two more promising U23s on permanent transfers

Arsenal seemed to have very high hopes for our two U23 starlets Ben Sheaf and Daniel Oyogoke, but today the club has announced they have both moved away on permanent transfers.

The 23 year-old Sheaf has failed to break into the Arsenal midfield, despite making 60 appearances for the Under-23s. He spent a very successful season on loan at Championship side Coventry City, making 30 appearances for the first team, and the Sky Blues were impressed enough to keep him at the club permanently. I am sure we all wish him well for the future, he certainly tried long enough to make it at Arsenal.

The Gunners also have also confirmed that the 18 year-old youth international Daniel Oyegoke had also left the club. The 18-year-old rejected the club’s offer of a professional contract and has signed for our newly-promoted London rivals Brentford, and he could be in line to play against Arsenal in the opening game of the season.

Arsenal have still kept some of their most promising starlets though and it was also revealed today that Daniel Ballard has joined Millwall on loan, while our young striker Nikolaj Moller, who scored 7 goals for the U23s this season is also looking to a good club to go out on loan to.

We will also see the arrival of the Peruvian starlet Aron Sanchez arrive on trial during pre-season, and if he is as impressive as reports are suggesting, maybe we can persuade him to stay with us next season.

There are certainly big changes happening this summer, at every level of the club….