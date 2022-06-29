Arsenal loses another transfer battle to a London rival

Crystal Palace is set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Lens midfielder, Cheick Doucoure, hours after Chelsea hijacked their transfer for Raphinha.

Arsenal has signed Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira in the last few weeks.

A move for Gabriel Jesus will be completed soon, and these deals show they are moving fast in this transfer window.

Despite their speed, some targets are slipping from them. A report on The Guardian says Doucoure will play in the Premier League next season, but it won’t be for Arsenal.

Instead, he would turn out for Crystal Palace, who have agreed a deal with his present club.

The report says the Eagles will pay a fee rising to £22m for the 22-year-old who has been one of Patrick Vieira’s key targets in this transfer window.

Doucoure did well in Ligue 1 last season, and his age means he can even get better.

A move to a league that has more quality than Ligue 1 means he will almost certainly show more than he has done so far.

We must act faster if we want to stop losing transfer targets to other clubs, but we have also bought well.

There are other midfielders on our wishlist, and we can simply turn towards adding them to the squad at the Emirates now.

