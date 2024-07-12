Arsenal loses attacking target to Manchester United

Arsenal is set to miss out on one of their attacking targets, as Joshua Zirkzee is now close to joining Manchester United.

The Dutch attacker has been a top target for the Gunners since last season, with Arsenal looking to sign a new striker this summer. They closely monitored Zirkzee as he played a key role in helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League at the end of last season.

However, AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester United also expressed interest in the Dutchman, and it appears that the Red Devils have won the race for his signature.

According to a report on Sport Witness, United has moved ahead of other suitors and is now close to completing a deal for Zirkzee.

The striker is reportedly open to joining Manchester United, and unless there is a late twist, he is set to play in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee has not been as serious, allowing Manchester United to secure the signing ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been one of the exciting options on our shopping list. However, if he was such an important target for us, we expect our board to have done their best to sign him.

