Arsenal loses David Luiz red card appeal

The FA has rejected Arsenal’s appeal to get David Luiz’s red card against Wolves overturned.

The Brazilian was sent off after he made contact with Willian Jose inside the Arsenal penalty box just before halftime.

There appeared to be minimal to no contact from the defender, but VAR reviewed the incident and backed the referee’s original decision to send him off.

Arsenal and Luiz were furious about the outcome, and Mikel Arteta vowed to appeal the decision.

The Gunners have now revealed that they did appeal, but they lost it.

Ahead of their match against Aston Villa this weekend, the club issued a statement claiming that they did their best to get the decision overturned, but the FA rejected their argument.

Luiz will now miss the Villa match, while his teammates will continue to prepare for the match against Dean Smith’s side.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “The Football Association have confirmed to us that the red card given to David Luiz on Tuesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers will stand.

“We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz’s red card. We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful.

“We accept the FA’s decision and continue our preparations for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa.”

Gabriel Magalhaes partnered Rob Holding in the absence of Luiz in the Wolves game, he should start against Villa.