Arsenal losing confidence in playing PSV as talks continue

Arsenal have already had this weekend’s game against Everton postponed, and it is nearly certain that the London derby with Brentford will also be rescheduled, due to the massive influx of mourners going to London to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth.

But now it seems that talks are ongoing as to progressing with our Europa League game against PSV on Thursday, but we are hoping for a final decision later today. The Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has been informed that the Gunners are less confident at the moment….

Talks ongoing today about Thursday night's match. Police yet to make a final decision. Further discussions with UEFA in the next few hours. Arsenal & PSV were confident before the weekend it would go ahead, bit less so now. Arsenal hoping to be able to confirm either way today. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 12, 2022

It would appear that it is the police who are more ikely to decide if they have enough manpower to cover all the events in London and maintain safety for all the mourners and well-wishers going to the capital, especially as there are a lot of rowdy PSV supporters also expected to travel to London.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing.”

This would be a real blow to Arsenal and PSV fans who have already travelled long distances just to see the Gunners in action.

All we can do is wait until Arsenal make a final announcement after the talks are concluded….

