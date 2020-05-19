Arsenal losing power as Mkhitaryan talks up Serie A stay

Arsenal agreed a deal to let Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Roma on loan last summer, and the player and his new club look set on extending that deal.

Our club is said to be holding out for £10 Million for the Armenian all-time top goalscorer, but with only a year remaining on his contract and the player seemingly resigned to staying in the Italian capital, we appear to be losing control of the situation.

“Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here,” said Mkhi.

“Comparing it to England, Germany and Ukraine, it has special things. People underrate Serie A but I would say it’s more than interesting to play here.

“Of course, it’s not the same as it was 20 years ago but I’m pretty sure the league is getting better and better.

“I am more than happy to be here, to play in Italy with those fans is incredible… I’m really pleased to play in Roma and have fans like that.”

The Giallorossi are not believed to be in the best financial situation at present, although a number of clubs are expected to be tightening their budgets this summer after the latest pandemic, including Arsenal.

With a view to raising funds, we may well have to accept lower than our asking price with the player seemingly set on the move.

“I do not have a lot of time left until the end of my football career, but I’m pretty sure that I’m doing my best to achieve more,” he added.

“Because at the end of your football career everyone will remember what you have done for the club, what titles you have won.”

Mkhitaryan has remained professional despite struggling to have the desired impact after his move from Manchester United, but I imagine we are going to be persuaded to accept somewhere between £4-6 Million less than the desired £10 Million fee being mooted.

Am I wrong in thinking the player and Roma’s openness has weakened Arsenal’s negotiating stance? Could we force the 31 year-old to stay if our asking price is not met?

Patrick