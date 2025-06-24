Arsenal losing the race to sign exciting Porto teenager

Martim Fernandes
Arsenal’s reputation for scouting emerging talents from Europe continues, with the club now reportedly monitoring FC Porto right-back Martim Fernandes. The teenage defender is considered one of the most promising prospects to emerge from the Portuguese club’s academy in recent years.

FC Porto have long been known for developing top-class players and selling them to elite clubs across the continent. Arsenal themselves have a recent history with the Portuguese side, having signed Fábio Vieira from them. Although Vieira has struggled for consistent minutes at the Emirates, his technical ability and potential remain appreciated by the coaching staff. In fact, he returned to Porto on loan in the most recent campaign to gain more playing time and continue his development.

Bayer Leverkusen Lead the Race

Arsenal’s interest in Fernandes comes at a time when several top clubs are monitoring his situation. According to Sport Witness, Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on signing the teenager and currently appear to be ahead in the race. The German club are reshaping their squad following high-profile departures, including that of Jeremie Frimpong, and sees Fernandes as an ideal long-term replacement in the right-back position.

Leverkusen’s ability to offer a clearer pathway to first-team football may give them an edge, particularly if Arsenal are unable to guarantee immediate opportunities. With both clubs keen to secure promising talent early, the next few weeks may be crucial in determining Fernandes’s future.

Arsenal’s Right-Back Priorities Questioned

Despite their reported interest, questions have arisen over whether Arsenal should be pursuing a new right-back at all. The position is currently well-covered in Mikel Arteta’s squad, with established names already in place. This has led some observers to suggest that resources would be better allocated to reinforcing areas of more immediate concern.

While Fernandes’s potential is not in doubt, missing out on him may not significantly impact Arsenal’s plans. Strengthening the squad where it is currently lacking should remain the priority, especially with expectations high for the upcoming season.

