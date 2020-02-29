Arsenal loss against Olympiacos in Europa League was an unwelcome first

Arsenal’s Europa League exit creates a record they would not have wanted.

Arsenal has created an unwanted European first for the club when they crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gunners won the first leg of their last 32 game against Olympiacos, but they failed to win the return leg and they were beaten 2-1 by the Greeks at the Emirates after extra time.

In 18 previous attempts, Arsenal has always qualified for the next round of a European knockout game after winning the first leg as pointed out in the Sun.

Mikel Arteta admitted afterwards that he was hurt to see his team exit the competition at that stage and in that manner. It is unlikely that he was aware that it was the first time the club exited a European competition after leading from the first leg.

Arsenal is still in the FA Cup and the Gunners can make the Europa League again next season if they can win that trophy, they also retain an outside chance of finishing the season inside the top five and that could mean Champions League football.

The Gunners also run the risk of losing some of their top players if they fail to qualify for Europe, the likes of Pierre-Emerick and Alexandre Lacazette could be on their way out as a result of no European participation.