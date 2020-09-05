Arsenal lost their latest preseason game, here is what you need to know

Arsenal continued their preparation for the new Premier League season by taking on Aston Villa in a friendly game earlier today.
The Gunners have been busy in the transfer window and after signing the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in this window, Mikel Arteta will be hoping that they will fit into his philosophy ahead of the new season.
The Spaniard has won the Community Shield this season already but none of his new signings featured in the win over Liverpool and neither was there a space for the likes of Mesut Ozil.
If they are to be involved from Arsenal’s first game, it was important that these players played a warm-up game with their teammates and the Gunners organised the game against Villa.
The match ended in a 3-2 win for Villa, here are some things you need to know.
Mesut Ozil might be back in the starting XI soon
Ozil has been axed from the Arsenal first team since the start of the year and he didn’t play a single minute on the restart of the Premier League, but he featured in the game.
Aubameyang keeps showing his importance
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a key player for the Gunners and he proved that yet again in the game with two goals for the club.
Arsenal has a big squad
Despite missing some key players who are on international duty, Arsenal still managed to field the likes of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Emiliano Martinez.
Lets see how Arteta uses Ozil. I know before the lock down,Ozil started a lot of games but didn’t start any game after the lock and we were impressive nonetheless. Well it all depends on the manager and the formation he wants to deploy but I feel away from home esp against a decent side, we won’t be needing ozil… against smaller teams that love to sit back and defend tight, we may need his creativity if we can still find some of them
Whatever the case maybe, we want harmony in the team and we want a good start to the new season and ensure the team and crew are ready for the task ahead
I figured there was going to be some kind of match review in this article on how individual players fared. I honestly would have liked to know how ozil played in his first game back since post covid lock down. Would have liked to know how Willian fared in his first game for us. Also would have liked to know how we shipped in 6 goals in the last 2 matches, even though they were friendlies. We have a large squad, good to know, but can they do the job when the other players are not available? I hope we do not have an injury crisis but this almost feels like playing with one, I really would like for our subs to be able to put in a good shift even when we’re without certain first team players. 6 goals in 2 games doesn’t bode well. I hope that ends in pre season.
What this game does prove, is that nobody can predict 100%. what MA is going to do.
It seems that the only player who is still being given the cold shoulder is a certain Guendouzi and I cannot see any future for him at the club now.
It is a pity that we couldn’t see any of the game, but next week is when the businesses end starts.
We might have two new signings, Auba confirmed and three /four players transferred out.