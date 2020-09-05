Arsenal lost their latest preseason game, here is what you need to know

Arsenal continued their preparation for the new Premier League season by taking on Aston Villa in a friendly game earlier today.

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer window and after signing the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in this window, Mikel Arteta will be hoping that they will fit into his philosophy ahead of the new season.

The Spaniard has won the Community Shield this season already but none of his new signings featured in the win over Liverpool and neither was there a space for the likes of Mesut Ozil.

If they are to be involved from Arsenal’s first game, it was important that these players played a warm-up game with their teammates and the Gunners organised the game against Villa.

The match ended in a 3-2 win for Villa, here are some things you need to know.

Mesut Ozil might be back in the starting XI soon

Ozil has been axed from the Arsenal first team since the start of the year and he didn’t play a single minute on the restart of the Premier League, but he featured in the game.

Aubameyang keeps showing his importance

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a key player for the Gunners and he proved that yet again in the game with two goals for the club.

Arsenal has a big squad

Despite missing some key players who are on international duty, Arsenal still managed to field the likes of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Emiliano Martinez.