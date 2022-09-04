Arsenal made a late £26 million bid for a Barcelona man but it was turned down

Arsenal had a busy summer transfer window and it has now been revealed that one of their targets was Ferran Torres.

The attacker had a stint in the Premier League before now when he turned out for Manchester City.

He moved back to Spain by joining Barcelona in 2021 and has remained a key player for the Catalans.

However, they have since added several top players to their squad including Robert Lewandowski which will affect his playing time.

Arsenal sensed this and made a move for him in the last transfer window, according to a report on El Nacional.

The Spanish media outlet claims the Gunners had a £26 million bid turned down by the Catalans.

Although he is not guaranteed a regular starting spot on the team, the report claims Xavi Hernandez wants to keep him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our desire to have a new winger in our squad was well publicised in the last transfer window and Torres would have been a good addition to the group.

The Spaniard has tasted the Premier League before and that could have helped him settle in early at Arsenal.

If he keeps struggling to play at Camp Nou, he could push to join us at the end of this season.