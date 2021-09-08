Arsenal made Elneny transfer decision because of this reason

Mohamed Elneny will remain at Arsenal for the final year of his current deal because of a lack of midfield options for Mikel Arteta.

The Egyptian had been tipped to leave the Gunners before the Turkish transfer window closes with Galatasaray interested in a move for him.

However, Arsenal has rejected an offer from the Turkish giants and he looks set to stay.

Football London reckons that Arsenal could get into a midfield crisis and need him to fill in for their regular players during the course of the campaign.

The Gunners signed Albert Sambi Lokonga in the last transfer window, but the Belgian isn’t enough cover considering Thomas Partey’s injury record and Granit Xhaka’s poor discipline.

Ainsley-Maitland Niles and Calum Chambers are two other squad members who could be useful to the Gunners in midfield, but they might also be needed at right-back.

With these considerations, the report claims it is simply the right thing for the Gunners to keep Elneny with them for another campaign.

Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar are two other midfielders who were linked with a move to Arsenal and selling Elneny would have made more sense if the Gunners had landed either of them.