Arsenal made less money than Liverpool selling their academy products since 2015

Arsenal is famed for being one of the best places for any player’s talent to be groomed.

The club has developed several top stars whom they have cashed in on and have gone to make names for themselves elsewhere.

Because of that, it is easy to think the Gunners have made more money from selling their academy products than other clubs in England.

However, a new report has just revealed that several other clubs have made more money from selling their academy products recently than Arsenal has.

The Gunners have not even made the most money among English clubs in the last seven years.

CIES Football Observatory ranked 50 clubs around the world that have made money from selling their academy product since 2015.

Arsenal ranked 19 having made £139m in that period.

The Gunners were outranked by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in England.

Benfica has made the most money from player sales within that period with Real Madrid closely following them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Making money from selling academy players is a great thing for a small club, however, the top clubs always keep their best players.

Arsenal has some budding stars in our current squad, and if we cash in on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, we would move up on the list.

But that makes little sense, and it is much better to keep them and win trophies.

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four