Arsenal made no January approach for a player they reportedly wanted

Alexander Isak has become one of Arsenal’s primary targets, and he could move to the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Gunners have had him on their radar for some time now and it seemed he would join the club in the January transfer window.

However, that never happened and he will now spend the rest of the season in Spain with Real Sociedad.

Arsenal was interested in a move for Dusan Vlahovic, but it seemed they turned their attention to Isak when the former joined Juventus instead.

But a January move never happened, despite the Gunners losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon star now plays for Barcelona, and his departure leaves a huge void to be filled at the Emirates.

However, how close was Arsenal to signing Isak, considering all the noise around him joining the club?

Not so close, according to Sociedad’s sporting director Roberto Olabe, via Sport Witness.

The report claims he clarified on Mundo Deportivo that despite Arsenal’s interest, they never approached them to sign the Sweden International.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be interesting to see how Arsenal performs in this second half of the season after failing to make January signings.

The winter market is not the best time to sign new players because clubs rarely allow their top performers to leave unless it is for a huge fee.

However, we need to pray we don’t suffer an injury crisis, so that we can finish this season well.