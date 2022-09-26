Arsenal made summer enquiry into Gabriel Magalhaes replacement

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham enquired about the availability of Villarreal’s Pau Torres this summer.

The Gunners’ defenders were being linked with moves away from the club during the previous transfer window, with both Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba said to have been in the sights of a number of clubs across Europe.

With attention on the Brazilian, we were linked with our own interest in left-sided CBs, and Fabrizio has confirmed that Pau Torres was one option that we considered, but decided against a change in personnel in the role eventually.

“Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also explored this possibility but didn’t want to spend €40-45m,” Romano told CaughtOffside in an exclusive.

“I think it’s a very good opportunity on the market; he has experience, quality, left footed … a very good CB.”

Torres would be a great alternative if we had considered selling Gabriel, but the way that Saliba and the Brazilian have started the new season I can’t help but feel relieved that we stuck with our guns.

Considering we spent a fair amount to bring the defender in from Lille, we would have to be in want of in excess of £60 Million to consider his departure, which is likely why it wasn’t possible to persuade us to sell during the previous window.

Patrick

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids