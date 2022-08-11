Arsenal made to wait for target as his club makes progress in Europe

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Cody Gakpo and they continue to monitor the Dutchman in this transfer window.

The Gunners need to add a new attacker to their squad and his development continues to make them push for his signature.

He has taken his form from last season into this campaign and he is helping PSV march towards qualifying for the Champions League group stages.

They are now in the qualifying playoff after beating Monaco in the last round.

They face Rangers in their next match in the competition, and they would play the second leg on the 24th of August.

That game is an important one for his present employers and a report on Football London claims a decision about his future will not be made before then.

After the game, it would be decided if he will leave, but PSV is very open to cashing in on him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our new-look attack looks rich in options, but there is no such thing as having too many good players.

This means we can add more individuals to the group before this window closes and Gakpo would be the perfect attacker to add to it.