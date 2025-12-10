Arsenal maintain 100 per cent Champions League record in Brugge

Arsenal delivered a convincing performance in Belgium as they defeated Club Brugge 3–0 to preserve their perfect Champions League record this season. Despite injuries affecting key players, the Gunners approached the match with focus and urgency, determined to respond to concerns surrounding their recent domestic away form. From the outset, they imposed themselves, showing confidence in possession and maintaining control in all areas of the pitch.

Arsenal Asserts Early Control

Club Brugge entered the fixture under the guidance of a new manager who had been in the role for only a matter of hours. Understandably, the hosts attempted to keep things simple, but Arsenal’s intensity soon created problems. After 25 minutes, Martin Zubimendi supplied a precise pass that allowed Noni Madueke to finish clinically, giving Arsenal the lead they fully deserved. The goal reflected the visitors’ dominance, and many watching would have argued that it had arrived later than their play merited.

Arsenal continued to dictate the rhythm, combining patience with intelligent movement. Although they could not add a second goal before the interval, their control remained unquestioned, and Club Brugge struggled to advance beyond their own half with intent.

Madueke Double and Martinelli’s Record

Shortly after the restart, Zubimendi and Madueke combined again. The Spaniard once more picked out the winger with precision, and Madueke delivered his second goal of the evening with confidence. With a two-goal cushion, Arsenal played with even greater assurance, moving the ball efficiently and limiting Brugge to speculative efforts.

The highlight of the match arrived when Gabriel Martinelli struck Arsenal’s third. In doing so, he became the first Arsenal player to score in five consecutive Champions League fixtures, an achievement that underlines his growing influence on the biggest stage. His composure and consistency in Europe have made him one of the standout performers of the campaign.

Arsenal closed out the game with maturity, managing possession and denying Brugge any opportunity to shift momentum. The result reinforces their strong position in the competition and provides a timely boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures.