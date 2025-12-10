Arsenal maintain 100 per cent Champions League record in Brugge

Arsenal delivered a convincing performance in Belgium as they defeated Club Brugge 3–0 to preserve their perfect Champions League record this season. Despite injuries affecting key players, the Gunners approached the match with focus and urgency, determined to respond to concerns surrounding their recent domestic away form. From the outset, they imposed themselves, showing confidence in possession and maintaining control in all areas of the pitch.
Arsenal Asserts Early Control
Club Brugge entered the fixture under the guidance of a new manager who had been in the role for only a matter of hours. Understandably, the hosts attempted to keep things simple, but Arsenal’s intensity soon created problems. After 25 minutes, Martin Zubimendi supplied a precise pass that allowed Noni Madueke to finish clinically, giving Arsenal the lead they fully deserved. The goal reflected the visitors’ dominance, and many watching would have argued that it had arrived later than their play merited.
Arsenal continued to dictate the rhythm, combining patience with intelligent movement. Although they could not add a second goal before the interval, their control remained unquestioned, and Club Brugge struggled to advance beyond their own half with intent.
Madueke Double and Martinelli’s Record
Shortly after the restart, Zubimendi and Madueke combined again. The Spaniard once more picked out the winger with precision, and Madueke delivered his second goal of the evening with confidence. With a two-goal cushion, Arsenal played with even greater assurance, moving the ball efficiently and limiting Brugge to speculative efforts.
The highlight of the match arrived when Gabriel Martinelli struck Arsenal’s third. In doing so, he became the first Arsenal player to score in five consecutive Champions League fixtures, an achievement that underlines his growing influence on the biggest stage. His composure and consistency in Europe have made him one of the standout performers of the campaign.
Arsenal closed out the game with maturity, managing possession and denying Brugge any opportunity to shift momentum. The result reinforces their strong position in the competition and provides a timely boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures.
great win and onto the next. COYG!!!!!
A very good performance and good way to get ready phycologicaly for Wolves.
Imo, MLS needs to step up and Calafiori could do well to partner Hicampie at CB, but who will play LFB? Timber is too good at RFB.
It seem Zubimendi would need a break he is becoming a bit lethargic on the ball.
I thought it would be a bore fest but in actuality it turned out to be one of our most entertaining games to watch this season. Overall the opposition created more clear chances than us, so it was only the two wonder strikes , which made it an easy watch for us Arsenal fans. A lot to comment on as well. Boy did we miss Rice’s tidying up in midfield. Also a lot to like in Nwaneri’s cameo. He was much more direct than Odegaard’s sideways dodging. Then there was the reaction from the Arsenal players to Jesus’s comeback. The shot of he and Ben White walking off together at the end of the game was very moving. I guess both of them must have spent a lot of time consoling each other in the treatment room over the past year. On the negative, my main concern is Gyorkes. Does his ” hard work” actually make the slightest difference?
Why is Zubimendi’s pass overshadowing Maluleke’s stunning, long range shot following a dazzling run past three opponents?
Martinelli also shot a beautiful long range shot to register the third goal for the team.