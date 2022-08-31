Arsenal maintain 100% record with impressive Villa victory

Arsenal made it five wins from five with a win over Aston Villa this evening.
The Gunners were the only team out the starting blocks it seems, immediately taking the game to our rivals, and it felt only a matter of time before we took the lead.
Thankfully Gabriel Jesus was at hand to get us that breakthrough, finally Putting our side ahead before we had to scratch our heads at what may have been.
It took just over half hour (of near constant pressure) before Emi Martinez was forced into teeing up the Brazilian to finish off the rebound, and he appeared calm and collected in doing so.
I actually went into the break questioning whether we had been totally amazing or if our opponents simply were not, and as yet hadn’t come to a conclusion.
While not much changed after the break, we did get a wake up call with around 15 minutes to go when Douglas Luiz’s corner went straight into the goal, a nightmare for any keeper, but thankfully Gabriel Martinelli saw us hit straight back.
Martinez may be fuming after getting a hand to our forward’s effort, but he wasn’t able to deny us regaining our lead.
We were forced to replace Martin Odegaard late on which was otherwise a routine and impressive performance.
Patrick
What a corner kick from Douglas Luiz, although I think Ramsdale was held by Watkins. I believe Martinelli is growing into a world-class LW
Lokonga played very well, but let’s see if he can handle the pressure at Old Trafford. And I hope White is okay, otherwise we might have to sign a new CDM tonight
We could easily lose at old Trafford, despite form etc, it’s just one of them games and they have lots of match winners…bloody Liverpool now they get fergie time…..and look how they are celebrating…like they one the league 🙄
Won*
Yes, because Ten Hag has got the guts to bench Ronaldo and Maguire. I still think our players are confident enough to win there though
If Zichenko is fit enough he would be a plus in our midfield against Man.U. I believe we cannpick a draw there. Thieny is gradually growing into the game. I still feel playing G.Jesus and Nkethia together would be devastating for most defenders.. The team are improving considering Pathey, Elneny and Zichenko were all injured. We still need a DM though.
We need both Zinchenko and Partey fit to play against Man United, otherwise our midfield could get overwhelmed by theirs and their supporters
Disagree on Martinelli, today we should have been home and dry in first half, both our wingers were total disappointment imo, what were they trying to do? Holding unto ball for too long instead of a simple pass or shoot, can’t believe Saka was looking to pass the ball to a player outside 18yd when he was within 14yrd of goal.
I thought Martinelli was brilliant. Saka used his strength very well to get past three opponents a couple of times, although he should’ve scored in the first half
Martinelli is in a level now where I think he needs to calm down, he’s got everything and needs to work on his end product, there were lots of time that you feel he has beaten 2/3 players and created space for striker but instead of a pass he would shoot in impossible angle or try to beat another man. If he could work more on his decision and end product, he is on the way to becoming a big player
Adajim, How can you possibly think that!!!
I find your post ridiculous! Both wingers excelled!
Both wingers were the reason we were not at least 3goals up at HT, if our wingers were deadly and ruthless, we should have gone 3-0 up at least.
We are overlook these issues because we are winning, having lots of chances, not converting them and allowing opponents back? These are the major issues that needs to be addressed asap, am sure the coaching crew must be finding a way. This is epl you don’t get too many chances .
I agree they were a bit calm in the last 20min and the combination of the 2nd goal is superb
Hi Ada. Saka was better than he has been lately but missing that sitter (:-(( Sorry can’t accept any criticism of Martinelli tonight – scored one, made the second and ran them ragged – what ‘s to criticise?
Well, maybe the criticism of our wingers is based on the standard they have set or I expect them to be.
Probably am expecting too much from them.
If you don’t want to criticise Martinelli, we should not criticise Saka too, he created the goal, for Martinelli
Am more concerned about Odegard
I think he’s fine after the game on the pitch he was indicating it’s a soft knock to another player…🤞
We’ve got Vieira and Smith-Rowe to replace him
Well done to the team, Martinelli MoTM for me. Credit to Xhaka too
Only concern is the amount of energy we expended to get the win against a poor Villa. We are already seeing injuries starting, i really hope MA starts making subs earlier especially with so many games coming up. We all saw how exhausted we looked at the end of last season and the result of it. Saka really needs a rest even though he’s vital.
Onto ManU, COYGs
Echo every word PJSA. GM was superb and is better every game (wonder what he will be worth at season’s end?). Even when he misses one I don’t care because I know he will make another one soon. Xhaka is really surprising us all in that position. But the subs were again too little and waaaaay to late. And this new lenient ref attitude means teams kick us off the park, so we will have more injuries – AMN may play for us again after all!
We need a new RW for sure
I’m not gonna lie, that’s the first depressing game I’ve seen us play this season.
Saka really needs to sit on the bench for a couple of games. Catch his breath and get enough rest, I know he assisted the goal but he was pissful poor along side Martinelli too who once again needs to learn to release the ball quick when we’re on the attack.
We won and that’s the most important thing.
Solid game from Sambi and Xhaka.
Onto the United game.
I thought Saka used his strength very well to get past three opponents a couple of times. Had he not played tonight, our right wing would’ve been dull
Martinelli is my MOTM
Saka’s been wasteful and lost the ball a couple of times.
Against United or a more better team, we’ll pay for that performance.
If we don’t convert the chances we could pay, but still a solid performance and Saka fine he needs to be more direct imo that’s all…..
SO WINNING IS ALL THAT MATTERS THEN EDDIE? I SUGGEST THAT UNWARRANTED CRITICISM ALSO MATTERS, TO YOU.
You ignore the heaps of positives and our scintillating general play, esp in first half and concentrated on the few negatives.
ODD ATTIDUDE, CONSIDERING WE HAVE WON ALL FIVE, I RECKON.
Concerning the right wing, a Saka injury spells doom.But I don’t think he plays well with Ben White behind him
In my opinion, Saka and White have been defending very well. Offense wise, our attack has been focused on the left wing
Ooh a bit harsh there for me Eddie
The only depressing thing was our inability to convert more of our chances against a hopeless Villa who for all of the first half were grim.
Exactly Sue, we shouldn’t be wasting too many chances like that.
Like I said though, winning is all that matters
EDDIE
behave. Depressing.
First half we were electric and should have put them to the sword
It was inevitable villa were going to come out a different side.
We dug in and got a well deserved win
Depressing …how funny
Lol… Alright bro.
All focus on Sunday now
Agree GAI
Martinelli easy MOTM
As much as I’ve said get Tierney in at LB over zinchenko,but with Tierney in the side he likes to bomb forward on the left which takes away Martinellis forward runs , maybe just maybe that’s why zinchenko was signed to come into midfield from that LB position while given Martinelli free roam on the wing .
Tierney seems programmed to dribble and cross frequently. I think Zinchenko’s technical and playmaking abilities are better, but we need Tierney for the cup games
I think tierney plays better when he’s pinned back by better opposition (just defending) and he’s not particularly quick.
Zinchenko also not quick but he’s vision and ball retention is far superior and we look loads better with him in the team ( more progressive)..imo
I’m guessing you’ve had a bad day Eddie! Not great second half but “depressing”? Very unlike you. Come to the pub bro and we can admire the league table together… (;-))
Completely agree, both of them have become complacent. Imagine Saka trying to pass when he ought to have pull d trigger
Spot on Eddie I was wondering whether someone else saw that. Happy for the 3 points onto the next game
So many good performances, Lakonga, Xhaka, Jesus (of course) and man of the match Martinelli. Xhaka in his more forward position is a revelation too.
Great win by the lads, the only bad pts being our wastefulness in front of goal.
about the man utd match, paul tierney and lee mason have been appointed as referee and on Var duties. BOTH ARE FROM GREATER MANCHESTER, that is freaking ridiculous.
Big ups to Arteta and the players
Made hard work of it but can not ask for anything more .
Could be a top 3 team this season looking at what’s going on in the rest of the league .
Fair play onwards and onwards .
We could be a top 2 team with liverpool crumbling at the moment.
Liverpool just won
Yes they may have won(nice assist from the ref forgetting to blow his whistle) but they look weak at the moment.
Ref was fine, Newcastle was time wasting heavily in the 5 mins extra time hence the longer time.
Top 3 😁
I don’t disagree. Said that at the beginning
25 wins 8 draws and 5 loses gets us top 2 or 3
One fifth of the way to the wins
Glad you see the bright side Mr dk
Still a heck of long way to go though and lost of twists and turns to go
Onwards and …can’t go any further upwards at the moment
What a cameo by Nketiah. I love the swagger he is showing this year.
Anyone else notice Douglas Luiz had a very understated celebration after his goal? Watch this space.
Final thought – for a player who left on good terms, Emi Martinez is working really hard to become public enemy number one around these parts.
Interesting Luiz comment Voya! Hmm…
The previous comments show how we all se the game differently! Somebody here didn’t rate Martinelli? GM was superb for me, white gabriel Xhaka Nketiah excellent, Tierney Jesus ok, too many mistakes from the rest and I thought Lokonga has the basics but too often needed two touches, ambled around while the rest were running and didnt play it forward quick or often enough. Needs a run to learn that stuff.
Game of two halves – our system and heart won it again when we should have walked it in the first half. Ran out of steam – Arteta’s subs too little too late (again!). But hey – winning is a habit!
Are we doing this on purpose? Conceding and then scoring not long after?
I’m gutted we lost that cleansheet. We should be whalopping Villa.
100% after 5games! Hmmmm…
When last did we even spend more than a week at the top of BPL table?
On to Manure. If we play well and take our chances, Manure will be there for the taking.
JOHN YOU ARE PLAINLY A GLASS HALF EMPTY TYPE AND IN NO WAY AS HAPPY AS ANY TRUE GOONER OUGHT TO BE RIGHT NOW . Strange attitude I SAY!
5 out 5, well done, job done, well done Lakonga. Now the first real test at OT, Arteta to be fair has a good record against utd. We will learn a lot from that game.
Manu isn’t the first real test. It’s one of the test we have overcome. The first test was Crystal Palace 😊.
Saka would have scored two goals easily in the first half. I hope he gets on the scoresheet sooner than later
No Uzi, Palace is not a direct threat to our position, utd are. We are on a level or two above Palace in resources, utd are competing for the same things as us and a level higher than Palace. Our first 5 games when they came out were very winnable games and we have done that. Our season really clicks into gear at OT.
This league is hilarious. Generous ET for Liverpool to score their winner. Shambolic refereeing in our game today as well. Anyways as for the match was a good win and we didn’t deserve to concede a goal. Hard to win the league with other forces are against you too. Have to be city and score 5 goals a game. So my one criticism is to kill games off quicker.
👍 in a nut shell👍 We have the ability to do that…..score more goals..
All games are tough and Villa tried to commit GBH whenever they could. The boys kept going and deservedly won this game against a cynical Gerrard team. Martinelli never stopped for a second and was my MOM. We look a bit short in midfield though. Saliba and Gabriel are a great pairing.
Though Jesus got the official MotM , for me it was easily Odegaard, who once again was brilliant.
JESUS HAD A TOP CLASS GAME BUT WAS NOT MotM at all.
IMO , Odegaard is our single most important player who we would MOST miss if injured. FAR MORE THAN PARTEY btw.
MANY OTHERS TOO OF COURSE, BUT ESP MO!
And how that stonewall penalty on SAKA WAS OUTRAGEOUSLY NOT GIVEN, WAS A SCANDAL.
1.Emi Martinez is trying to be a villain.
2.Douglas Luiz’s goal was a goal of the season contender.
3.Lokonga is not as bad as it’s put but for him to need injuries to start a league game mean a lot.
4.Saka needs rest.
5.There are five subs available,I don’t know why Arteta is being stingy with subs.
6.I don’t know why Vieira hasn’t played till now
7.Odegaard and Ramsdale could be injured.
Well done boys on another hard fought victory. Should’ve been out of sight in the first half.
Martinelli and Jesus class players.
We miss Zinchenko
Thought the ref was really poor
Lokonga and Xhaka played well but we do lack pace and power in CM
Big statement game on Sunday.
Come on you gunners
Spot on Palmer. Especially about Zinchenko – I think he is the most underrated but possibly the most important player bought under Arteta
MOTM by a long margin Martinelli once again
All of the defenders played their part
Negatives saka once again and ramsdale who tries way to hard when it’s easier just to play the easy stuff .
No complaints though top of the league and looking good 👍.
Sweet dreams all .
Ramsdale? I don’t get the gist, I thought he did ok and the goal he conceded…. Well, it’s partially his fault though but I blame the outfield players more for failure to protect him. He got overconfident and kept mute when he should have called for help. Aside that, I think he did ok
Ditto on all points DK. But the new leniency by refs will allow team after team to try to rough us up, so we are going to get a lot more injuries… and Arteta STILL makes subs 20 minutes too late!
Martinelli lokonga and saliba very good today and Jesus was decent … the rest were very average at best .. there is no way we can keep playing white at RB .. slow and negative .. looked more balanced when Tomi came on … tiernay clearly not yet up to speed though .. and saka was very in and out … nketiah was lively on entry … good 3 points but not a great performance