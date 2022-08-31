Arsenal maintain 100% record with impressive Villa victory

Arsenal made it five wins from five with a win over Aston Villa this evening.

The Gunners were the only team out the starting blocks it seems, immediately taking the game to our rivals, and it felt only a matter of time before we took the lead.

Thankfully Gabriel Jesus was at hand to get us that breakthrough, finally Putting our side ahead before we had to scratch our heads at what may have been.

It took just over half hour (of near constant pressure) before Emi Martinez was forced into teeing up the Brazilian to finish off the rebound, and he appeared calm and collected in doing so.

I actually went into the break questioning whether we had been totally amazing or if our opponents simply were not, and as yet hadn’t come to a conclusion.

While not much changed after the break, we did get a wake up call with around 15 minutes to go when Douglas Luiz’s corner went straight into the goal, a nightmare for any keeper, but thankfully Gabriel Martinelli saw us hit straight back.

Martinez may be fuming after getting a hand to our forward’s effort, but he wasn’t able to deny us regaining our lead.

We were forced to replace Martin Odegaard late on which was otherwise a routine and impressive performance.

Patrick