Arsenal maintain slim title hopes with a close 1-0 win over Chelsea

Arsenal secured an important 1-0 victory over Chelsea this afternoon, keeping themselves within reach of Liverpool in the Premier League table.
With Liverpool 15 points ahead, Arsenal knew only a win would suffice, and they started strongly.
They had endured some difficult league results in recent games, but improvement was necessary in this match, and Declan Rice had an early opportunity to open the scoring.
He did not, but the Gunners continued to push for the breakthrough and were eventually rewarded through Mikel Merino.
The Spaniard has led Arsenal’s attack for some time now and finally found the net again in the league after a brief goal drought.
Top-four-chasing Chelsea then looked to respond, but they were limited to passing the ball around far from Arsenal’s goal.
The Blues enjoyed plenty of possession, but Arsenal used the ball more effectively, launching swift attacks whenever they regained it.
This demonstrated the mentality of a team that knew it could not afford to fall further behind Liverpool in the title race.
The Gunners survived some scares before the break but began the second half looking the more likely to score next.
Merino could have doubled his tally if not for Robert Sánchez’s alert goalkeeping, and Arsenal continued to assert themselves as the stronger side in the contest.
Chelsea pushed further in search of an equaliser late on, but as had been the case for much of the match, they struggled to break into Arsenal’s box, with the Gunners holding firm to secure a vital win.
It was just a match to keep us in top four and to prepare for Real Madrid’s visit
We won’t be able to punish Real Madrid with that kind of attacking line-up, so Saka had better return before the UCL game and Martinelli shouldn’t get injured again
A tough game but we got the result! Saliba so solid, everyone decent apart from Odegaard who was super disappointing..he doesn’t seem to take games seriously at all. Needs time on the bench till attitude improves. Merino as much as he scored we cannot continue with him as CF. My goodness I did not realise just how good Kai Havertz’s game is until now. Merino is too slow to lead the press.
St totteringhams day is just around the corner fellow gooners.
Proud and loud. During today’s match the TV cameras have shown us the Ethiopian flag vividly displayed on the terraces of Emirates. Thanks for Arsenal and for those who laboured fot it. Love you Gooners! Coyg!
This team is clearly coasting in the league the drop in intensity between EPL and CL matches is obvious. Tbf with the title race done and top 4 secured nothing to play for.
The front line we can field isn’t up to scratch and it’s been evident for a while. Saka and Havertz make a massive difference to this team. The reason Arteta deserves another season is because the positions he has invested in properly we are top quality. From the keeper all the through the defence and defensive side of the midfield we are top draw maybe the best in world football. If the rumours of a 300 million pound war chest are true and we spend a large chunk on two top quality attackers we will succeed.
If only Liverpool could do an Arsenal and draw/lose the next 6 games. Maybe we could catch up.
But sadly, only Arsenal could do an Arsenal.
A very poor advert for the Premier League and an embarrassment to witness overpaid professionals diving at the slightest touch and feigning injury.I,m afraid Gabriel and Trossard were two of the guilty parties but at least 6 Chelsea players were guilty of what is becoming the norm .At the end of the day a very welcome 3 points despite the flat performance which again highlights our lack of real quality up front and the fact that our Captain is badly in need of a rest.
Congratulations for the victory and well done.
As for any reference to the title race, no-one will believe we are sober in mentioning it. We should rather keep fighting for top 4 lest it wrested from us as well.
Dailymail after the match headlined “close the gap”. Are they jocking? Did they mean it? 12 points are too massive to be described this way tbh. Thanks anyhow DM for the good wishes!