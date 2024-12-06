Arsenal maintain unbeaten run against the Big Six after Man United set-piece masterclass

Arsenal maintain strong form against top teams after Man United victory with Arteta declaring set piece master plan

Arsenal proved yesterday that their form against top sides is yet to fade after defeating Man United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were comfortably beaten 2-0 with two of our defenders providing the goods.

After a pretty even first half The Gunners showed just why they’re currently the kings of set pieces in the Premiership. Inside the 54th minute Jurrien Timber jumped up and headed in Arsenals opener profoundly from a Declan Rice corner.

United came close to ruining Arsenal’s hardwork not long afterwards. Mathijs de Ligt’s close range header from inside the box was narrowly denied by the hands of David Raya to a sigh of relief from the crowd.

Just in time to rescue the confidence of The Arsenal faithful, William Saliba slid in the second, from yet again another corner fired in by Bukayo Saka which rattled off of Thomas Partey and onto the defender.

Mikel Arteta spoke positively about Arsenal’s set piece masterplan paying off, he declared: ”We need that. I think we want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every face of play.

“We worked on all of that. Today we couldn’t score from open play like we did against West Ham, against Sporting, so the team really has the belief that from every angle we have the mentality to threaten the opponent and to try and score.

“Today was two set pieces, we constantly have threatening corners.”

Arteta when quizzed about his set piece tactics mentioned:” We play with inverted wingers so they develop a lot as well a lot of times inside.

“There’s a lot of space inside, so when they leave there’s a lot of space for the full-back, and for the six and for the nine and now you can go outside, so we need to look at every angle: what they (opposition) do, where they can be weak, and where we can exploit the weakness of the opposition.”

The Gunners had not only beaten Manchester United witnessing new manager Ruben Amorim’s first loss of his spell at old Trafford, but also maintained their 100% undefeated streak against all top sides played this season.

Arsenal are unbeaten in five of their matches against the top six so far this Premier League campaign, setting the standard earning three draws and two victories.

The run saw Spurs beaten 1-0, Manchester City drawn with 2-2 as well as Liverpool, Chelsea undeterred 1-1 and Manchester United buried 2-0 last night.

Following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw versus Newcastle United last night the point gap between Arsenal (3rd) and the Merseysiders at the top of the table has been reduced to now seven with still a lot of work to do!

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…