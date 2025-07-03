Arsenal maintains strong interest in Paris Saint-Germain star

Arsenal are actively exploring the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, with several names already under consideration. Manager Mikel Arteta remains intent on leading the club to a Premier League title, and the board are ready to back him by delivering the reinforcements he needs.

While the search for a world-class striker has been a major focus throughout the summer, Arsenal have so far encountered difficulties in reaching an agreement for one. Despite this, the team have consistently ranked among the highest scoring sides in England without a recognised elite centre-forward.

Arsenal’s Flexibility in the Market Remains Key

Given their strong attacking output in recent campaigns, Arsenal may not view signing a traditional striker as essential. However, that has not stopped the club from pursuing attacking reinforcements, particularly those who can operate across the front line. One name that has emerged as a serious target is Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club are known for their depth in attacking positions and currently have no plans to make Barcola available for transfer. Despite this, Arsenal have maintained their interest and believe they could convince the young forward to consider a move to North London.

Game Time May Prove Crucial in Barcola Pursuit

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are confident they can tempt Barcola by offering him greater opportunities for first-team football than he currently enjoys at PSG. With fierce competition for places in Paris, the winger may be open to a switch if it means more regular appearances in a competitive league.

Barcola is regarded as a skilful and intelligent attacker, capable of both scoring and creating goals. Adding him to Arsenal’s squad would enhance their attacking depth and provide Arteta with further options as the club prepares for another intense season both domestically and in Europe.

If Arsenal can act quickly and present a clear path for his development, the deal could prove a valuable addition to their summer business.

