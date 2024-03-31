Arsenal maintains unbeaten 2024 with a point at the Etihad

Manchester City sought to establish dominance and enjoyed a good spell of possession at the beginning of the game. However, it was Arsenal who came close to scoring first as Gabriel Jesus narrowly missed a good chance.
City continued to press out of possession and maintained control when in possession, effectively keeping Arsenal at bay. They had a near miss when Nathan Ake’s header was straight at David Raya from close range.
Despite City’s dominance in possession, Arsenal had the better chances and looked threatening in attack. Kai Havertz went close for Arsenal but was denied by Ortega’s quick reflexes.
City suffered another setback as Ake went off injured and was replaced by Rico Lewis. Gabriel Jesus had another chance but shot wide, squandering the opportunity created by Ben White and Jakub Kiwior.
In the second half, City came closest to scoring when Mateo Kovacic shot wide. Arsenal continued to keep Erling Haaland quiet, with Bukayo Saka creating a chance that fizzled out due to an overhit pass.
Pep Guardiola introduced Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku to find the breakthrough, prompting Mikel Arteta to make tactical substitutions, bringing on Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu for Jorginho and Kiwior respectively. Leandro Trossard replaced Jesus later in the hope of finding a goal for Arsenal.
City mounted sustained pressure for around ten minutes, but Arsenal defended resolutely. Despite both teams having chances, neither could find the back of the net during the added time.
Arsenal’s defender Saliba impressed throughout the game, particularly in his battles against Haaland.
Ultimately, Arsenal held on for a goalless draw at the Etihad, allowing Liverpool to take their place at the top of the league table.
Terrible match all round to watch from both sides. 90+ mins of my life I’ll never get back, but at least we picked up a point I guess.
Liverpool the big winners today.
Was a must win match for us but from the very beginning we were settling for a draw. It has been proved that we still have a small club mentality and we played like small team playing against the giant. Now title looks even farther away. I would rather lose with courage than taking 1 point from such cowardice display.
@Vz Show us the team that you manage. You think this is FIFA 2024 game with your friends? So many kids on here!
I saw an improved and what looked like the old Partey, Trossard should have done better though I can’t complain.. this is a new Arsenal team that can’t be bullied. Nice game boys
A great game from us, totally nullified City, and we had 2-3 chances to win it. Shame we didn’t win but what progress the team made, what a mature performance. With a little more ebit upfront we can win it all.
*more bite
We gave a good account of ourselves.
Of not for wrong decisions by GJ and Trossard, we would have won the game.
Kudos to the boys
Good game, good result.
Not so good in attack today, but excellent in defense.
Saka was obviously carrying a knock & it showed from the first kick. I hope he’s fit enough soonest.
For all of City’s possession we were never in real trouble gor the entirety of the match. When last were we able to say that after a game at the Etihad over the past decade?
A mature & truly composed performance overall & i loved it.
Another mental hurdle successfully scaled today. Losing at the Etihad is no longer a certainty.
Liverpool are obviously the big winners today, but there are still so many twists and turns before any clinches the league diadem.
This team continues to learn, continues to grow & continues to improve incrementally. It’s only a matter of time before we begin to reap our due rewards.
Proud of the boys today.
Onwards and Upwards!
COYG 💪
So Arsenal lossing this game would have been a better results for you or what exactly do you mean.
Game can easily be summed up with Arsenal line-up sheet. Just draw a dotted line across the middle. The attacking half is poor, the defensive half is excellent. We were simply not dangerous to City.
But then again, I always had a feeling this game is gonna end in a stalemate.
Considering how Arsenal have lots for the last 8yrs in City’s group this was a good results for us lossing could have kicked arsenal out of the title race, arsenal showed a good character wished Jesus had scored one of the three chances he got.
@Naftali Exactly what so many on here don’t understand. We have lost at this ground consistently for 8 years and if we lose today, we would have been officially out of the title race. This is a massive result for us for 3 reasons:
1. We gained a point in a ground where we always lose
2. We pegged back Manchester City and they are still beneath us on the table
3. The game will strengthen the boys to believe that they can do it this season – If we can get a point at the Etihad & restrict City to just 1 shot on goal, then we can beat anyone.
It was a great result
Don’t forget we have been battered there lately.
Saliba and Gabriel superstars.
United will beat the shell suits next Saturday
Saliba is an amazing player – Well on his way to becoming World Class – Hope we can keep him for another five years – Brilliant
First and foremost, our mentality held out, despite what Keane said before the match a few days ago. He expected a thrashing
We were playing the most established, winning team in the league at their home ground and came away with honours even. It was a tremendous endeavour to maintain the mental fortitude to the end.
No doubt, City were hampered by the loss of certain players, but as so many – including me – point out, they have 2 top players for every place. However, we were wasteful when the opportunities arose, but then, City were no better really.
AND
Whilst LIverpool have the points advantage, City were the losers. Arsenal were in between
City hardly created any chances to waste imo, haha.
No they didn’t and were unable to make their possession count against a very resilient Arsenal defence.
Already a world class player he has only been dribbled past 5 times since he made is debut against Crystal palace
A truly awful game, which the best thing to say about was that we didn’t loose, when in fact we could have won in the second half with Jesus missing an open goal and Trossard taking a shot when he really should have passed to Martinelli who was well positioned.
A very good defensive performance by us, which is two good things I’ve said about the game now, I’ll try & think pf some more.
I think we’ll be back on top by this time next week.
hmmm the attacking half that has some how outscored everyone else so far this season (offcourse with Jesus missing a chunk). Sure they were not great but how great were City who started the game behind Arsenal and were at home after an international break which is notoriously difficult for many away teams.
Also we had under 30% possession so its not like we were building up a lot of rhythm but some of that was by design as we nullified their threat so I am happy with not taking a beating there which had become customary. It is a shame Jesus could not convert one of the chances that came his way but he put in an excellent shift defensively.
Game was boring. Defence was amazing.
And Partey wa back with his cool head.
Good game, good watch, not bad result but Saliba, brilliant, man of the match.
So frustrating to watch, the usual suspects underperforming, but no names we all know who they are.
On the brighter side our defense was quality today.
Great result. Better decision making in the final third and we could’ve gotten three points. Im fine with the ugliness of the game. Nobody will remember how ugly it was if we win the title, just try and get the result that is needed. Unfortunately things are now not in our hands and we need Liverpool to drop now, but is what it is. Arteta nonetheless is setting this team up for success in the next couple of seasons. That is very clear. Even if we fall short this season I’m very much looking forward to the next one. Luton up next, they’re a decent side and will give it a go so hope the boys rest up.
Also, I love seeing our rivals get mad for how we approached the game. They wouldve rather end to end which wouldve resulted in us getting blown away. There’s more than one way to approach a City game. This was very much a continuation of the 1-0 earlier in the season. Mikel knows how to mitigate most of Pep’s tactics, and Pep knows how to mitigate ours as well. Two great managers going at it and we finally have the personnel to not get blown away. We are the only side in the top 3 who have wins this season against other top 3 opponents. We have one win against both of them actually. So it’s funny to watch them insult us when we’ve beaten them both this season.
It should have been a 9th winning run in the Epl today by the Gunners if they had beaten the Citizens at away. Instead of them now having an unbeaten 9 match run.
At home against Chelsea. And at away to Man Utd and Tottenham Hs in the big games. And at home against Aston Villa in the semi big game. The Gunners SHOULD endeavoured to win all those 4 matches unfailingly.
And also win their other 5 matches during the 9 game run in to the season. So as to not further jeopardize their chance to win the title this season. Which as per Liverpool at home beating Brighton today. Is no longer under Arsenal control but Liverpool.
On the face of it, it is a good draw. Not the win that was required but still good. If the title is lost it will be down to other results, not this one. I thought Raya, Kiwioor, Saliba, Jorghino, Saka and Jesus were very lacking in quality. Without the ball, we were pretty good. With it we we poor, in all truth. Boring game but a deserved draw.
Excellent performance to go to the home ground of the best team in the World and play an even game.
It shows how far we have come.
And we are still very much in the title Hunt.