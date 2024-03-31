Arsenal maintains unbeaten 2024 with a point at the Etihad

Manchester City sought to establish dominance and enjoyed a good spell of possession at the beginning of the game. However, it was Arsenal who came close to scoring first as Gabriel Jesus narrowly missed a good chance.

City continued to press out of possession and maintained control when in possession, effectively keeping Arsenal at bay. They had a near miss when Nathan Ake’s header was straight at David Raya from close range.

Despite City’s dominance in possession, Arsenal had the better chances and looked threatening in attack. Kai Havertz went close for Arsenal but was denied by Ortega’s quick reflexes.

City suffered another setback as Ake went off injured and was replaced by Rico Lewis. Gabriel Jesus had another chance but shot wide, squandering the opportunity created by Ben White and Jakub Kiwior.

In the second half, City came closest to scoring when Mateo Kovacic shot wide. Arsenal continued to keep Erling Haaland quiet, with Bukayo Saka creating a chance that fizzled out due to an overhit pass.

Pep Guardiola introduced Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku to find the breakthrough, prompting Mikel Arteta to make tactical substitutions, bringing on Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu for Jorginho and Kiwior respectively. Leandro Trossard replaced Jesus later in the hope of finding a goal for Arsenal.

City mounted sustained pressure for around ten minutes, but Arsenal defended resolutely. Despite both teams having chances, neither could find the back of the net during the added time.

Arsenal’s defender Saliba impressed throughout the game, particularly in his battles against Haaland.

Ultimately, Arsenal held on for a goalless draw at the Etihad, allowing Liverpool to take their place at the top of the league table.