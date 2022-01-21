Arsenal make a bid for USA international star to replace Bernd Leno

It was reported earlier today that the Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to take Bernd Leno to Newcastle, with the German desperate to return to first team football.

There could be some truth in that rumour as we are now getting reports from America (via an ESPN journalist) that the Gunners have put in a bid for the New England Revolution keeper Matt Turner, and if successful, will pave the way for Leno to go.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022

Turner is highly respected in America and was recently voted as the 2021 MLS Keeper of the Year, as well as breaking records with the USA senior side…..

The 6ft 3 inch shotstopper has been with the NE Revolution side for five years and at 27 is still young enough to be at the top of his game for many many years. It looks like he could be an interesting back up to Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, and maybe even challenge for his place in the future.

It was hardly a surprise that Leno would be looking to leave as soon as possible, considering that he said in September: “Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think about things: what option do I have, how can I continue?” Leno told SportBild. “But I’m concentrating on my work in training; I can’t commit to anything else at the moment.”

It looks like winter has arrived, but if he does leave I think that Turner would be very able replacement…