Arsenal make a stunning contract offer to Nketiah and he is likely to accept

Arsenal is keen to keep Eddie Nketiah at the club after he proved his worth in the last matches of the season.
The striker had been limited to Carabao Cup games for much of the term, but Mikel Arteta brought him into the team in the last few league games.
His goals proved pivotal as Arsenal nearly nicked a top-four finish before ending the campaign 5th on the league table.
His current deal expires in the summer and the striker is now one of the players Arsenal could lose.
They have previously made contract offers to him, but he rejected them because he wants a guarantee of regular playing time.
The Daily Mail is now claiming he would be handed a new long-term deal again. The report claims Arsenal has made one last contract offer to him.
The deal is worth £100,000-per-week for five years. The club has also included a signing on bonus believed to be worth £5million for the duration of the contract.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah showed us in the last few matches that he has been underestimated all along.
The former Leeds loanee is a record goal-scorer for England at the youth level and he was struggling to replicate that form at the senior club level.
But he seems to have arrived now and he will be an important player for the club next season even if we sign another top striker.
From a financial standpoint I can understand this. If we need to replace 2 strikers it’s going to cost us a lot more and now we need only 1.
But I would have preferred to get 2 different types of strikers instead. Maybe Jesus and a taller, stronger striker like Giroud before
I dunno if 100k a year is alot these days. To me seems quite alot but I have read average salaries is 60-80k per year. I feel we should be rewarding players like strikers for scoring alot if goals. Lower contract and huge goal scoring bonus. 10 goals should give a nice sum.
Simular for defence. 10 clean sheets and you get a reward.
I feel footballers have it too easy these days. 100k for eddie wow. Okay
Is this true, 100K? Surely not!
I guess from a financial perspective, it’s not as bad as it seems. If Nketiah left, we would definitely have to sign two strikers. So we’ll save on the transfer fee at least.
I would imagine the 100k is more paper talk.
And to shortboygooner’s point hopefully there are some bonus/incentives tied to the contract regarding goals score etc! At the beginning of the season i was unsure if he could make it but watching him towards the end of the season he was very good and worked very hard for the team and I think he will only get better and better!
We should have bought Emmanuel Dennis let this boy go because he will only play carabao cup or else we getting 7th next year Man U and Newcastle coming