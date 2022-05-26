Arsenal make a stunning contract offer to Nketiah and he is likely to accept

Arsenal is keen to keep Eddie Nketiah at the club after he proved his worth in the last matches of the season.

The striker had been limited to Carabao Cup games for much of the term, but Mikel Arteta brought him into the team in the last few league games.

His goals proved pivotal as Arsenal nearly nicked a top-four finish before ending the campaign 5th on the league table.

His current deal expires in the summer and the striker is now one of the players Arsenal could lose.

They have previously made contract offers to him, but he rejected them because he wants a guarantee of regular playing time.

The Daily Mail is now claiming he would be handed a new long-term deal again. The report claims Arsenal has made one last contract offer to him.

The deal is worth £100,000-per-week for five years. The club has also included a signing on bonus believed to be worth £5million for the duration of the contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah showed us in the last few matches that he has been underestimated all along.

The former Leeds loanee is a record goal-scorer for England at the youth level and he was struggling to replicate that form at the senior club level.

But he seems to have arrived now and he will be an important player for the club next season even if we sign another top striker.

