Arsenal make a very important decision about Aubameyang claims report

Arsenal’s stance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future revealed as Manchester United prepare bid

Arsenal has decided that they would rather cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer than allow him to leave for nothing after next season, according to Metro Sports.

The report also claims that the Gunners would even be open to letting him join a Premier League rival amidst reports that the Red Devils are looking to sign him.

Manchester United is reportedly prepared to offer £50 million for the former Borussia Dortmund man as they target a return to the Champions League.

Aubameyang is one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers and his goals are one of the reasons why Arsenal isn’t in a relegation scrap at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has promised that the club would do their best to ensure that they keep hold of their star man, but they are running out of time to make him stay with them.

Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and Inter Milan are all interested in signing him, and they know that they can take advantage of his contract situation at the Emirates to get a good deal.

Manchester United will be looking to pull a coup similar to when they signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal in 2012.

The Dutchman helped them to win the Premier League that season which remains their last league title.