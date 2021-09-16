Arsenal make a very important decision over Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League at the moment.

The youngster has been one player that is helping the current Arsenal team to remain competitive and the Gunners have already tied down his long-term future to the club.

Arsenal has some of the best young English players in their squad now and as they struggle for form, clubs will want to poach them.

Saka has been the envy of their direct rivals and some other clubs around the continent.

However, Todofichajes says the Gunners have placed a non-transferable tag on him.

The report insists that several clubs have maintained their interest in his signature despite seeing how valuable he is to the Gunners.

Arsenal has already prepared their future with him in it and there is no offer that will tempt them to sell him now.

Saka is likely to fetch Arsenal a lot of money and clubs would be encouraged to move for him when they consider that the Gunners already sold Joe Willock to Newcastle despite his stunning form in the second half of last season.

Saka reached the final of Euro 2020 with the England national team and will look to help Arsenal have a successful campaign.