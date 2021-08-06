Arsenal make an ambitious offer for top striker including adding two of their own stars

Arsenal has been linked with an ambitious swoop for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez this summer and they have reportedly made an initial offer for him.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window after adding the likes of Nuno Tavares, Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad.

However, The Express says they are not done yet and the next position that they want to strengthen is their attack.

It claims that the Gunners are eyeing a new striker and Lautaro Martinez is their primary target.

Signing the Serie A winner would be a huge coup, but Arsenal is still pushing ahead with their interest in him.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke on the Football Terrace podcast claims they have already made an opening offer to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

With money in short supply at the Emirates, he claims Arsenal included a player exchange in their bid.

The Gunners offered the Italians Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin, plus cash for the Argentinian.

However, he added that the offer didn’t please Inter, who are looking to sell the striker in a straight cash deal for around £65m.

After splashing £50m on White in this transfer window, Arsenal might struggle to meet that asking price.