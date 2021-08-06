Arsenal make an ambitious offer for top striker including adding two of their own stars

Arsenal has been linked with an ambitious swoop for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez this summer and they have reportedly made an initial offer for him.
The Gunners have had a busy transfer window after adding the likes of Nuno Tavares, Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad.
However, The Express says they are not done yet and the next position that they want to strengthen is their attack.
It claims that the Gunners are eyeing a new striker and Lautaro Martinez is their primary target.
Signing the Serie A winner would be a huge coup, but Arsenal is still pushing ahead with their interest in him.
Journalist Pete O’Rourke on the Football Terrace podcast claims they have already made an opening offer to sign the 23-year-old this summer.
With money in short supply at the Emirates, he claims Arsenal included a player exchange in their bid.
The Gunners offered the Italians Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin, plus cash for the Argentinian.
However, he added that the offer didn’t please Inter, who are looking to sell the striker in a straight cash deal for around £65m.
After splashing £50m on White in this transfer window, Arsenal might struggle to meet that asking price.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
No serious clubs with intent to win their league will ever consider AFC flops. Not even UCL aspiring teams like LC. Thank you Arsene for signing these fellas and playing “nice daddy” to them when he should have kicked their rear every time they missed a goal or let one in. For all the hype of Xhaka, Roma failed to stump up the cash. That says it all! Honor their contracts and let them walk free. Our title challenge will be once their all gone, maybe 2024-25 season
@Loose Cannon
You need to get out of your feelings dude. Wenger has been gone three years now. You can stop letting him live rent free in your head…
IF these rumours are true, I can’t help but wonder what sweet nothings Arteta whispered in Balogun’s ear to convince him to sign.
Unless Lacazette and Aubamayang are being shifted, I dont want a shiny new expensice striker pushing Balogun and Martinelli further down the pecking order. With no European football, Arteta needs to find playing time for our young guns. He can’t have it both ways.
I think auba is all but done up front if we can replace laca. I think all things considered if we could stump up 35m laca and bellerin i think we could have a mutually beneficial deal. Everyone seems to forget laca is capable of scoring 30 goals a season. English league is harder. They wanted bellerin anyway. 35m and 100 from Chelsea would put them on sound financial footing and still have a strong team without having to spend. In fact they would probably lower their wage bill overall too. Pie in the sky thinking probably but still not beyond reason.
as long as lacazette is here we aren’t getting another striker so won’t take these rumors too seriously. And still, focus must be on a creative 10 or that striker is useless.