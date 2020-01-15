Arsenal make an initial approach to sign Serie A ace

Arsenal has become the latest team to make a move for Dries Mertens as the Belgian begins talking to Foreign clubs.

Mertens’ current deal expires at the end of the season and the Belgian can start speaking to foreign clubs this month.

He has been a target for several top European sides following his contract situation and Metro Sports citing Sky Italia is claiming that Arsenal has already made an approach.

The Gunners have had to rely on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for much of their goals this season, but the Gabon captain is currently unsettled at the Emirates.

Aubameyang is keen to play for a team that can compete for trophies and according to the same report, he has told Mikel Arteta that a move to a top club interests him.

He will have just one season left on his current deal when this campaign comes to an end and there is every possibility that he won’t renew his terms.

Mertens has scored over 100 goals for Napoli and the Belgian’s versatility makes him an attractive attacker to have.

He can play through the middle and on the wing and showed against Liverpool that he can score some impressive goals.

The competition for his signature is growing, but Mikel Arteta will hope that playing in London would appeal greatly to him.