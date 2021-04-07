Arsenal make approach for top Serie A free-agent midfielder

Reports: Arsenal chasing a free transfer for AC Milan star

According to Sky Sports Italia, Arsenal are one of the three teams that are talking to the 27-year-old Hakan Calhanoglu’s representatives, with Chelsea and Juventus also reported to be in the running

The Turkish international’s contract expires in the summer, thus he is available on a free. With Arsenal likely to be out of any European competition next season, deals of such type will be given more thought.

The Gunners’ remain optimistic of signing on-loan midfielder from Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard. However, no European football could seal their fate.

Calhanoglu has had yet agnother impressive season at Milan. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances. His overall tally of 77 goal involvements in his four years in Italy also cannot be ignored.

The 27-year-old has been a constant in every team he has played, when it has come to contributing directly to goals. In his previous club Bayer Leverkusen, the midfielder had 28 goals and 29 assists in 115 appearances.

His record in the German tier two was also impressive with Hamburger SV and Karlsruher SC with 50 goal involvements in 93 appearances for the duo.

Comparing the Turkey international with Martin Odegaard makes for an interesting reading:

*stats per 90 minutes.

Statistics Martin Odegaard Hakan Calhanoglu Pass completion 85.3% 76.5% Total distance covered by passes (in yards) 792.2 853 Shot creating actions 3.48 6.38 Tackles 0.67 0.77 Dribbles completed 0.90 1.16 Expected goals 0.10 0.17 Expected assists 0.13 0.35

It’s worth pointing out that Calhanoglu plays for a team who are second in the Seria A, while Odegaard plays for a team who sit a lowly 10th in the Premier League. He also hardly featured for his parent club Real Madrid in the first half of the campaign.

The age gap is also huge between the two with the Norway international being five years younger than his counterpart.

However, if Arsenal don’t qualify for Europe next season, signing the 27-year-old AC Milan man would make more sense.

Yash Bisht

Connect on Instagram