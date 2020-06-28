Arsenal make clear their position on Matteo Guendouzi amid transfer speculation

Arsenal has no plans to sell Matteo Guendouzi despite his recent disciplinary troubles.

The Frenchman was recently axed from the Arsenal team after he appeared to make trouble with a number of Brighton players.

He was not named in the team that beat Southampton and Mikel Arteta confirmed that it was a disciplinary measure.

That wasn’t the first time that Guendouzi has fallen out with Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager, but it appeared that this was the last straw and the midfielder wanted out.

He reportedly indicated that he wanted to leave the Emirates in a bid to force through a summer move, but ESPN claims that Arsenal turned down his request instantly and informed him that they have no plans to sell him.

Guendouzi has not exactly won over Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

Arteta has, however, shown that he is willing to take a chance on any player that proves to be worth it and he might still give further chances to Guendouzi now that the club has denied him a summer move.

He joined Arsenal from French second division side, Lorient in 2018 and he has shown his quality in some games for the club. At 21 he is still young enough to learn from Arteta.