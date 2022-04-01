Arsenal make contact over 6’5 high goalscorer with 13 goals this term

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact with Sassuolo over a potential deal to sign Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

The Gunners are firmly expected to add at least one new option to their striker role in the coming window, with a second needed depending on whether Alexandre Lacazette signs a new deal or not, and Scamacca could well be the ideal alternative to the Frenchman.

At 6’5, the Italian can clearly operate as a target man for crosses, an option we do not entertain with the likes of Lacazette or Auba previously, while his 13 goals from 17 Serie A outings shouldn’t be taken lightly either.

Scamacca has been linked with a switch to Juventus for some time, but following their purchase of Dusan Vlahovic you would imagine that the move to Turin would no longer be an option, which could well be ideal for us to land our target with FCInter claiming we have already held talks with his current club.

I think I would be excited about Scamacca coming in this summer, but I’m not sure that Arteta would view him as ready-made strike to lead our line for next season, but should we strike a deal with Laca, I think the two options would give us good options depending on how we wish to play, with the Italian likely to displace his counterpart as he settles into the rigours of Premier League football.

Do you think Scamacca could be the man to lead our line up front for the foreseeable future?

Patrick