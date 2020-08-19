Arsenal make contact over Italian striker’s signature

Arsenal have made contact with Napoli over the potential signing of Andrea Petagna, but the Serie A side have rejected our attempts thus far.

The Azzurri signed the 25 year-old forward from SPAL in January, whilst agreeing to allow the goalscorer to see out the season with his former club, and is set to join up with his new team ahead of the coming term.

That is unless Arsenal have anything to do with it, as we are believed to view Petagna as the perfect fit for the Premier League, and would like to see him add to our options in attack.

The centre-forward only has two caps for his country as of yet, but can boast of 28 Serie A goals over the past two campaigns despite playing for one of the weaker teams in the division, in fact his goals this term were not enough to help them off the foot of the table.

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Petagna could well be eyed as his potential replacement, although Napoli have remained adamant thus far that he isn’t for sale.

While CalcioMercato revealed Arsenal’s interest, a deal doesn’t look likely at this point in time.

Arsenal have added Willian to our forward line already this window, on a free transfer from Chelsea, but with the futures of both Laca and Auba uncertain still, we could well need further bolstering in attack.

Could Napoli be persuaded to part with Petagna this summer?

Patrick