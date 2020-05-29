Arsenal make contact to sign Chelsea strike-target

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact over a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The former Fulham and Celtic striker has been linked with a move to our side for a number of years, but most recently he has been linked with a possible move to Chelsea or Manchester United.

We are now claimed to be ahead of the game, as we are said to have made over a move, although the report doesn’t mention who we have contacted, be it his agent or current club.

The 23 year-old had notched up 22 goals in all competitions this season, before France was forced to cut their competitions early thanks to the Coronavirus, with the country’s president ruling out any form of competitive competition until September.

His club is expected to suffer financially with the loss of income impacted because of the world pandemic, like all professional clubs, and asking prices may well be lowered as a result.

Arsenal are not expected to have a huge transfer budget either, but the report also claims that we would be looking to reinvest in a new striker should we agree to sell one of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are both linked with exits.

The latter has previously intimated that he would like to play at a major club in Spain, and with only a year remaining on his current contract, we may be powerless to turn down an offer for him, given that we could likely lose him for free in 12 months time.

Would Dembele be a great addition to our attack?

Patrick