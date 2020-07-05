Arsenal make contact with French winger’s agents

Reports in France claim to have an exclusive on Arsenal making contact with Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximim’s team.

The 23 year-old has enjoyed an opening season in the Premier League with the Magpies, scoring four and bagging himself seven assists since joining from Nice only last summer.

Napoli are claimed be eyeing his signature in the coming window, but reports that Arsenal have moved to contact the player’s agents may well move them into favourites for his signature.

Le10Sport claim that neither side are yet to make contact with his current club Newcastle as of yet, the player may well have his pick of clubs once the transfer window opens.

Newcastle may have other ideas however, with their club set to change ownership in the near future.

Should new rich owners succeed in their bid to take control of Newcastle United, they will more than likely be looking at keeping their best crop of players, while looking to invest in the squad also.

It remains to be seen whether the former French Under-21 international is keen to quit the club after just one season, but a takeover may well convince him that St James’ Park could well be the place to be, with investment expected to follow the new ownership.

Would Saint-Maximim be a good addition to our squad this summer? Would Newcastle really sell any of their better players this summer with the takeover bid likely to be completed? Would ASM refuse to move should the change of ownership succeed?

Patrick