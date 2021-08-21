Arsenal make contact with Real Madrid over another potential signing

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact with Real Madrid over the potential signing of Marco Asensio this summer.
The Gunners have a good working relationship with the Galacticos from recent seasons, agreeing a loan before a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian completing his move this week, with consecutive summer deals to land Dani Ceballos on loan for both of our last two campaigns.
We now look set to try and sit down with Real again as we hope to conclude a deal for Asensio.
The midfielder isn’t surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital, but isn’t deemed indispensable as they look to trim their playing squad, and their wage bill ahead of the new season.
Fichajes claims that Madrid believe that £35 Million would be a fair starting point for the 25 year-old, who has 18 league goals from 130 La Liga outings for his current club, with Asensio able to play in any of the three roles in behind the striker.
Arsenal have already added Odegaard to bolster our options in attack, while Asensio’s arrival could well lead to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being played at CF more often, with a growing strength in options in the wider roles.
Could Lacazette leave this summer with an an extra wide forward added to the squad instead?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
No…thank you. We’re not interested. Our current attacking midfield options are as follows:
Wingers – Pepe, Saka, Martinelli
Attacking midfield – Croydon DeBruyne, Odegaard
Reserves – Reiss Nelson
Not needed – Willian
That’s six and a half players for three positions. We’ve got other areas to focus on for this window so we’re not interested
You are right
We need a right back
Nelson and willian will be gone,this is an upgrade for sure!
No thanks. Arteta needs to play Martinelli and Balogun as subs until they find some form.
Asensio will only limit time further for the youth club is trying to develop.
Arteta should COACH & DEVELOP youth, not BUY more players. FFS, have seen little coaching but ton of checkbook from Arteta.
Martinelli for me Durand should be starting every game but now we have signed Odegaard I worry about his development,we seem to be overloaded with left sided offensive players and going by last year I see no room for him .
I could be wrong but we will see in the upcoming weeks .
No!!! Asensio is a decent player but injury prone and spends most of his time in the physio room. Madrid gave him chance and that’s how he proved himself. We have youngsters too willing and ready to go, they should be allowed to grow. Asensio would be an upgrade on them presently but I don’t think he can cope with the rigor and physicality of Epl. Partey as an example, he rarely gets injured in Laliga but hardly stays fit in Epl, it may be due to been overused by Simeone or his body is still aclimitizing to new league, same as Hazard, just saying though but Asensio is a No! No!!
A quality player. Such a pity he wasn’t put up for sale earlier. He has the technical skills and abilities that would for sure upgrade our squad in a significant way. If only we could return our new back-up keeper, using the money instead for Asencio.
Let them pay up immediately no need of bargaining
No No No.
Buy Bissouma!!!!
He will strengthen our defense much more than Ben White ever will.
We have just bought the player who will create all of the chances this season, haven’t we, haven’t we??
It will be a long hard season, and Partey has already proved that he will be injured at least twice.
To get back into the top 6, I think we need to tighten up the defense and go back to the old Arsenal way winning 1-0.
If we get back into the top 6 then we can think about playing more expansive football (BUT NOT UNTIL).