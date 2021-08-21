Arsenal make contact with Real Madrid over another potential signing

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact with Real Madrid over the potential signing of Marco Asensio this summer.

The Gunners have a good working relationship with the Galacticos from recent seasons, agreeing a loan before a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian completing his move this week, with consecutive summer deals to land Dani Ceballos on loan for both of our last two campaigns.

We now look set to try and sit down with Real again as we hope to conclude a deal for Asensio.

The midfielder isn’t surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital, but isn’t deemed indispensable as they look to trim their playing squad, and their wage bill ahead of the new season.

Fichajes claims that Madrid believe that £35 Million would be a fair starting point for the 25 year-old, who has 18 league goals from 130 La Liga outings for his current club, with Asensio able to play in any of the three roles in behind the striker.

Arsenal have already added Odegaard to bolster our options in attack, while Asensio’s arrival could well lead to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being played at CF more often, with a growing strength in options in the wider roles.

Could Lacazette leave this summer with an an extra wide forward added to the squad instead?

Patrick