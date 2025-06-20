Arsenal make contract offer to secure Ajax wonderkid ahead of PL Giants

Arsenal have reportedly made an official contract offer to Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, in a bid to beat off competition from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Caught Offside.

While Chelsea had earlier opened talks after missing out on another defender, Arsenal now appear to be leading the chase for the 19‑year‑old versatile full‑back.

Having burst onto the scene at Ajax, Hato, who can cover left‑back and centre‑back, is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting defensive prospects. With Arsenal in talks to offer a six‑year deal, the player is reportedly evaluating the club’s long‑term plans before making a decision.

Arsenal step ahead in transfer battle

Chelsea’s interest in Hato was first reported in early June, with them initiating contact with Ajax and the player’s representatives. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle have been gathering information, raising the pressure for Arsenal to act swiftly.

Arsenal’s move comes as part of a broader defensive strengthening plan. With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior occupied elsewhere, and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s future uncertain, Hato could offer both immediate competition and long‑term cover in multiple defensive roles.

Why Hato fits Arteta’s system

Hato has already accumulated over 100 first‑team appearances for Ajax despite being only 19, showcasing his calmness and technical comfort on the ball. He contributed four goals and nine assists last season, highlighting his ability to influence play beyond defending.

As per the report, Arsenal view him as a “special” talent and have prioritised signing him before Stamford Bridge can progress their interest. His versatility to play centrally in a three or as a proactive left‑back aligns perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s tactical philosophy, which emphasises ball progression and positional flexibility.

Both fan forums and pundits agree that Hato could become a long‑term defensive pillar. His decision to extend his Ajax contract until 2028 suggests the club is in no rush to sell, but Arsenal’s official contact and contract offer may mark a turning point.

With competition still fierce, Arsenal’s ability to act quickly and present a compelling project may ultimately determine whether they secure one of Europe’s brightest defensive prospects this summer.

Your thoughts on this latest development Gooners?

Sam P

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…