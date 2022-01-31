Arsenal assistant Miguel Molina is claimed to have spoken directly to Alvaro Morata ahead of a proposed move from Juventus.
Negotiations could well be complicated, with the Spanish striker currently on loan in Turin from Atletico Madrid, but he doesn’t appear to be in the first-team plans for either side, and it could well be ideal for both clubs if we were to take him off their hands.
Juventus have moved to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month, a player we were strongly linked with also, and his arrival will likely see the former Chelsea striker fall way down the pecking order for the remainder of the season.
The Gunners remain extremely light of options in the role however, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with the exit door after a fallout with current boss Mikel Arteta, and with both Alexandre Lacazette and the reasonably inexperienced Eddie Nketiah currently vying for the central role. AS now reports that we have made contact over the 29 year-old’s potential loan move.
While I don’t think any Arsenal fans will be cheering the house down at the thought of bringing in Morata, he does pose as an extra option for what is proving to be a problem position for us, and he could well prove to be a shrewd signing. When he runs hot, he really can play at the top level, but I’m not sure he is any more or less consistent than Alexandre Lacazette through the middle.
Would you be happy if we brought the former Chelsea man in on loan until the end of the season?
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Morata or Isak, one of them is surely coming. No time left to ponder, just make the move, fast forward. Auba is most certainly leaving, desperate times.
Not impressed with Morata and with Dembele’s move to PSG now off then Auba to Barca could be in doubt. I’m thinking we are into panic buy territory but doubt now anyone will be coming in.
Just read Conte has suggested Arsenal should sign Morata! lol
Eeew! Flopped in England once, will do again. Arsenal please learn. Lacazette is doing great already missing big chances, to add Morata who’s King in that department will just destroy the team.
The only thing that worries me more about not signing someone today is signing someone who is going to screw up the long term plan.
Pick your poison. I choose the former.
I choose the former too.We are going to be averaging one game per week until the end of the season.We can cope with the numbers we have
trade Auba for Dembele, move Martinelli to CF.
OT: according to the Athletic,Arsenal had the option to extend Chambers contract by an extra year but decided against it.is it just me or it doesn’t really make sense financially?I know that we’re saving 2M in wages but if we are really counting the pennies, by triggering the extension we could have got a few millions more,nothing that would have stopped the deal going through.
But Calum and Miles both wanted to move on for game time.
Their time was over..
Would Villa have signed him on the wages he was on? I suspect his new contract doesn’t match what Arsenal were paying him but haven’t seen the details.
In a word”NO”. IN ANOTHER WORD(x3), “It won’t happen!”