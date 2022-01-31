Arsenal assistant Miguel Molina is claimed to have spoken directly to Alvaro Morata ahead of a proposed move from Juventus.

Negotiations could well be complicated, with the Spanish striker currently on loan in Turin from Atletico Madrid, but he doesn’t appear to be in the first-team plans for either side, and it could well be ideal for both clubs if we were to take him off their hands.

Juventus have moved to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month, a player we were strongly linked with also, and his arrival will likely see the former Chelsea striker fall way down the pecking order for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners remain extremely light of options in the role however, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with the exit door after a fallout with current boss Mikel Arteta, and with both Alexandre Lacazette and the reasonably inexperienced Eddie Nketiah currently vying for the central role. AS now reports that we have made contact over the 29 year-old’s potential loan move.

While I don’t think any Arsenal fans will be cheering the house down at the thought of bringing in Morata, he does pose as an extra option for what is proving to be a problem position for us, and he could well prove to be a shrewd signing. When he runs hot, he really can play at the top level, but I’m not sure he is any more or less consistent than Alexandre Lacazette through the middle.

Would you be happy if we brought the former Chelsea man in on loan until the end of the season?