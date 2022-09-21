Arsenal make early enquiry into potential January target’s availability

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact over a potential deal to sign Josep Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winger has caught the eye of the Gunners, who left them a little short of senior attacking options after the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe in the last nine months.

The Danish international is now claimed to be a reported target for us ahead of the January transfer window, when we will likely be sending some more of our younger players out on loan, such as Marquinhos, while our senior side will need further options up front.

We have also been linked with an interest in Ukrainian winger Mykhalo Mudryk, another bright young winger who has been causing a stir with his performances in the Champions League, and either would be a great addition to our options.

I can’t say I’m convinced that Marquinhos needs replacing in the squad, but he could certainly do with more minutes. He’s done well when given the chance, and he will surely get further opportunities in the Europa League and cup competitions between now and January before a decision is made.

Patrick

