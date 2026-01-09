Arsenal make enquiries about Borussia Dortmund teenager

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a 17-year-old prospect from Borussia Dortmund as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its academy recruitment and challenge one of Europe’s most successful talent pipelines. The move represents a strategic attempt to rival Dortmund, a club renowned for identifying and developing young players from across the globe.

BVB has built a reputation for attracting some of England’s most promising talents, often taking players from Premier League academies before they reach the first-team stage. Manchester City, in particular, has seen several of its top youth prospects move to Dortmund in recent years, raising questions about the ability of domestic academies to retain their brightest young players. Nevertheless, clubs such as City continue to produce excellent talents, some of whom are already capable of competing at senior level.

Arsenal’s interest in Ritter

Arsenal have established themselves as one of the Premier League clubs most committed to developing young players, earning a reputation for nurturing talent effectively and providing pathways to first-team football. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners have now set their sights on Roméo Ritter, an exciting young player currently progressing well through Dortmund’s academy.

Dortmund hope Ritter will eventually break into their first team, but Arsenal’s interest is reportedly beginning to influence the player’s thinking. The Gunners are seeking to secure talent not only for immediate benefit but also to invest in the club’s future, reinforcing their long-term academy strategy.

Contract situation provides opportunity

Ritter’s current contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2027, but concerns have emerged that he may choose not to extend it, offering Arsenal a potential advantage in negotiations. If the German teenager were to move to London, it would be a significant statement of intent from Arsenal, signalling their ambition to compete with European clubs renowned for youth development while continuing to strengthen their own pipeline of emerging stars.

The coming months are expected to provide clarity on Ritter’s future, with Arsenal monitoring the situation closely as they aim to secure one of Europe’s brightest young prospects.